DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudingo, by Symphonic Source, Inc., a leading provider of solutions that ensure data quality integrity between Salesforce and other applications, today announced a partnership with Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) known for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. Through this partnership, Cloudingo's intelligent data quality engine can be integrated with the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform connectors to deliver seamless data quality between Salesforce and other applications including Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP.
Managing data quality throughout the enterprise is a leading operational challenge for all companies. Gartner Magic Quadrant survey respondents estimate it costs an average of $13 million per year in organizational challenges and inefficiencies. Cloudingo has continued to expand its enterprise functionality through Boomi's connectors allowing for merging, updating, syncing, and more streamlined integration between Salesforce and other enterprise applications.
Cloudingo provides a simple drag and drop interface that separates the business logic around deduplication and data manipulation from the integration layer. In adding Boomi to its list of supported iPaaS providers, Cloudingo continues its quest to help customers orchestrate their data quality across the enterprise.
"Cloudingo is pleased to partner with Boomi to provide our mutual customers with a solution to support their data quality needs around Salesforce and connecting applications," said Lars Nielsen, CEO, Symphonic Source. "Cloudingo complements the Boomi platform by adding intelligence to Boomi's existing Salesforce connector, solving the expensive and hard-to-fix problem of sharing dirty data across the enterprise."
"The volume of data generated in enterprise environments by numerous systems, applications, and clouds has exploded in recent years as organizations pursue digital transformation initiatives," said David Tavolaro, Vice President, Global Business Development, Boomi. "This makes it more important than ever for organizations to have clean, quality data as they integrate their various platforms, in order to gain valuable business insights and create more integrated experiences. Cloudingo's intelligent data quality engine complements the Boomi AtomSphere Platform and helps solve this growing pain point for our customers."
About Cloudingo
Cloudingo and its sister product DupeCatcher are currently facilitating data quality in over 30,000 Salesforce instances worldwide. At any given moment, customers are using Cloudingo to scan and cleanse billions of records, migrate Salesforce instances and integrate/sync with any number of outside applications.
