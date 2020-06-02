SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKettle Inc. is excited to welcome Salesforce MVP Eliot Harper to the team. Eliot has joined as a Senior Marketing Technology Architect and will further strengthen the growing Salesforce Partner.
Eliot Harper has been recognized, by Salesforce, as a member of their MVP program and is widely acknowledged as an expert in marketing technology and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. He has written books on Marketing Cloud, including The Data Handbook, Journey Builder Developer's Guide, and The AMPscript Guide. He regularly participates as a Subject Matter Expert in Salesforce webinars, assists Salesforce with certification development, and is a regular speaker at international events.
"I have been watching and working with CloudKettle for over a year now and am impressed with their team, process, and experience," said Eliot Harper. "They work collaboratively with an impressive pool of clients and understand how technology like Marketing Cloud can be harnessed to drive revenue. Clients trust CloudKettle and that's important to me," added Harper.
"We're very excited to have Eliot joining the team. Our enterprise clients are looking for sophisticated solutions to power their customer experiences and Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the best option available for that," said CloudKettle President, Greg Poirier. "His knowledge and experience with Marketing Cloud are second to none. We know he will improve the value our clients get from the Salesforce ecosystem and continue to raise the bar with our team internally. Given today's rapidly changing landscape, organizations are looking for better, more effective ways to enhance and improve how they speak with customers, and Eliot is going to help deliver that."
More information about Eliot Harper can be found here: https://www.cloudkettle.com/salesforce-mvp-eliot-harper-joins-cloudkettle/
