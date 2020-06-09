NORTHAMPTON, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, Inc, a leading nationwide managed services provider is pleased to announce the acquisition of Moore Communications Systems of Southampton, NJ. Moore Communications Systems ("MCS") has dominated the New Jersey and Philadelphia telecommunications marketplace for the last 20 years. The company has hundreds of legacy customers across the state for cabling, SDWAN, UCaaS, and Avaya support services. Tim Moore, CEO of MCS stated, "We are very excited to now be able to offer the entire portfolio of Cloud & Managed Services to our extensive base of business with the CloudScale365 Platform. We had many potential acquirers, however CloudScale365 was the best fit for their quality of service for our customers."
"We are very pleased to acquire MCS and its employees," said Jose Maldonado, Vice President of Operations for CloudScale365. "We have been trying to acquire a managed services provider in NJ/Philadelphia metro area for the last 18 months, and we liked the profile of their customer base and their needs to move to a VDI environment during this COVID pandemic." CloudScale365 expects to migrate their customers across the footprint into either Virtual Desktop or Managed Desktop solutions with the two platforms and deliver the excellence in IT that CloudScale365 is known around the globe for. We are also excited to be adding the employee's from MCS to the CloudScale365 family.
CloudScale365 is a worldwide provider of Hosting, Network, and Desktop support to 5,000 corporations, non-profits, and government agencies in 21 countries. MCSTel customers will be added to the CloudScale365 group practice where we service customers from Boston to Washington, DC with on-site services, and the portfolio of managed services.
