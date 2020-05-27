PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe, a leading provider of innovative test and analysis software solutions for communication and information technology teams, today announced that CloudShark Enterprise, a secure packet analysis and management platform designed for increasing team efficiency, is now integrated with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR (previously Demisto), the industry's first extended security, orchestration, automation and response platform with native threat intel management that empowers security leaders with instant capabilities against threats across their entire enterprise. Through this integration, CloudShark and Cortex XSOAR improves network intelligence by automatically uploading captures directly to a centralized, secure management platform designed for increasing team efficiency.
Using CloudShark, analysts can share packet captures more easily and perform retrospective analysis across historical data without the need for additional software. With this level of network visibility, teams can protect the business, increase analyst productivity, and streamline incident response and security operations.
"We are pleased to add CloudShark to the Cortex XSOAR ecosystem," said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "Each new integration to our ecosystem adds more tools to a security team's toolbox. CloudShark augments and enhances forensic data with complete packet captures as part of its integration with Cortex XSOAR."
"When building a threat response, packet data is a critical asset," said Zach Chadwick, Product Manager and inventor of the CloudShark technology. "SOC teams need access to the details in network packet captures to effectively engage in incident response, make decisions faster, and perform root cause analysis. We're providing an easy and collaborative way to manage this data. By weaving automation and manual analysis together, businesses can deliver faster issue resolution, shorter response times, and stay ahead of future attacks."
Cortex XSOAR is an extended security orchestration, automation, and response platform that unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration, and threat intel management to transform every stage of the incident lifecycle. Teams can manage alerts across all sources, standardize processes with playbooks, take action on threat intel, and automate response for any security use case - resulting in significantly faster responses that require less manual review.
CloudShark is a secure modern platform empowering networking teams to collaboratively store, organize and analyze packet captures. Teams can easily access packet capture history, safely open them on any device, and share analysis all through a web browser. By increasing collaboration across teams, CloudShark increases efficiency and company productivity.
Palo Alto Networks and QA Cafe will host a joint webinar demonstrating the Cortex XSOAR and CloudShark integration on Wednesday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. PT. Interested parties can register here.
Companies interested in CloudShark Enterprise can contact sales@cloudshark.io.
About CloudShark
CloudShark is made by QA Cafe, providers of innovative test and analysis software solutions for communication and information technology teams. It increases efficiency and collaboration by providing a secure environment to organize, share, and analyze packet captures. CloudShark has been empowering IT teams, cybersecurity experts, enterprises, and educators since 2011. For more information on how CloudShark can improve your packet workflow, visit https://cloudshark.io.
Press Contact
Jason Walls
Director of Technical Marketing
jason@qacafe.com
+1-603-303-0851