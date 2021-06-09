SEATTLE , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare companies, announced it has added automated mappings for National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-53 and NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) to its Cloudticity Oxygen™ platform — the company's HITRUST-certified managed cloud solution for the healthcare industry. The new automated mappings add to Cloudticity's existing HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) and HIPAA/HITECH Code of Federal Regulations (CFRs) mappings.
With the growing number of cyberattacks on the healthcare industry and evolving regulatory strictures, security and compliance have become increasingly important for organizations working with sensitive and/or protected data. This update rounds out Cloudticity Oxygen's capabilities to monitor, manage, and secure multi-cloud deployments and satisfy the complex data-management and protection requirements for companies working with healthcare data and collaborating with the public sector.
Organizations and contractors working with the U.S. federal government are required to comply with NIST SP 800‐53. Many state and local governments (as well as private organizations) also use NIST SP 800‐53 as their security controls framework. NIST CSF security measures are widely adopted across multiple industries. Using NIST CSF improves information systems and risk management by establishing a fundamental baseline for developing secure organizational infrastructure.
In-house healthcare IT teams often face limited budgets and cloud expertise, and can struggle to rapidly scale resources and manage cloud environments — while also demonstrating compliance with HIPAA, NIST, and similar health data protection standards. Cloudticity Oxygen helps bridge this gap, making the cloud more accessible and continuously ensuring compliance — all while resting on the secure foundation of Cloudticity's HITRUST-certified platform.
"The NIST frameworks and guidance are critical to many of our clients for building, maintaining, and verifying comprehensive security programs. One particular Cloudticity client was mapping the framework manually — a slow and challenging process. Instead of hiring additional headcount, they came to us seeking to automate the process," said Rob Williams, director of technology and product management at Cloudticity. "Within a week, we were able to eliminate that headache, and incorporate NIST 800-53 and NIST CSF Framework compliance checking into our platform. Cloudticity Oxygen now automates NIST compliance monitoring in both AWS and Azure environments, mapping in accordance with HITRUST, and delivering exportable control status and validation reports at the touch of a button. It takes the pain out of compliance monitoring and verification."
Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry. Through groundbreaking automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions. Distinguished for having built some of the earliest and largest health systems on the cloud, including the first patient portal, the first health information exchange (HIE), the first FISMA high deployment, and the first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system, Cloudticity enables healthcare to thrive in the digital era. Innovate faster, improve care, maintain compliance, and drive long-term growth with Cloudticity managed solutions. For more information, visit http://www.cloudticity.com.
