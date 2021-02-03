SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen cloud managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare companies, today announced record growth in 2020 as demonstrated by rapid business acceleration, industry firsts, top industry rankings, and strategic executive hires.
Focused exclusively on helping public, private, and government organizations quickly harness the power of the cloud to radically reshape healthcare, Cloudticity showed accelerating momentum through 2020. It recorded a 70+% increase in year-over-year accounting rate of return (ARR), a 40% increase in customers served, and a 62% increase in headcount. The company also unveiled several new product solutions, launched a complete company rebranding, garnered numerous industry honors, and hired key executive team members. SVP Sales & Strategic Alliances Pete Fox, who has a proven track record in general management, business development, and sales leadership from his tenure with companies including Microsoft, Ascent, and Jabra, joined Cloudticity in October 2020. Rackspace and Microsoft veteran and longtime Amazon Web Services (AWS) and multi-cloud architecture expert Karl Reeves also came aboard in October as Cloudticity Solutions Director and Director of Product Architecture.
In 2020, Cloudticity partnered with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and AWS to create the nation's first COVID-19 data registry for the analysis of critical clinical data needed to flatten the coronavirus curve. Utilizing Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub, in just 6 days NYSDOH was able to roll out a cloud-based solution to collate disparate data being received from six separate healthcare information exchanges (HIEs) across the state. This data lake enabled NYSDOH to gain important insights into COVID-19-related comorbidities, hospital capacity, geographic swells, and more so it could quickly move from red to green during the first surge.
More details on the NYSDOH initiative are available in this case study: Bringing it all Together, Real-time Clinical Data Consolidation for the Covid-19 Pandemic and Beyond.
"As a digital healthcare enablement partner for organizations looking to optimize their digital strategy and keep pace with rapidly changing industry needs and regulations, we achieved numerous important milestones in 2020," said Gerry Miller, Cloudticity founder and CEO. "Despite a highly dynamic COVID-19 climate, we were able to deliver new capabilities to our clients when it mattered most. Our agility and advanced automation capabilities substantially sped our growth and positioned us for even greater market momentum in 2021."
Cloudticity 2020 Healthcare Product and Solution Milestones:
- Announced Cloudticity Oxygen™ upgrades establishing Cloudticity as among the first MSPs to harness secure healthcare data and applications in multi-cloud environments
- Introduced Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub, a next-generation data platform available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace that enables healthcare organizations to turn large hoards of data—both structured and unstructured—into real-time intelligence in a matter of moments
- Announced the availability of Oxygen, the company's HITRUST-certified managed cloud solution for healthcare, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
- Released a complete end-to-end Kubernetes automation solution to further strengthen Cloudticity's support for healthcare organizations using AWS
- Introduced advanced unified log aggregation and analytics to help monitor the current state of vital production systems
Select 2020 Industry Awards and Accolades:
- AWS Public Sector Partners Awards 2020 named Cloudticity Best Solution Delivering COVID-19 Value
- Recognized by The Enterprise World among top ten most recommended AWS solution providers
- Recognized by The Healthcare Insights as the most influential health tech company to watch in HIPAA compliance
- Honored as a top healthcare MSP on After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list
- Recognized on CRN's 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List for groundbreaking data interoperability solutions
- Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List 2020
To learn more about Cloudticity's platform, read How Cloudticity Uses AIOps to Reinvent Managed Services or schedule a consultation.
About Cloudticity
Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry. Through groundbreaking automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions. Distinguished for having built some of the earliest and largest health systems on the cloud, including the first patient portal, the first health information exchange (HIE), the first FISMA high deployment, and the first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system, Cloudticity enables healthcare to thrive in the digital era. Innovate faster, improve care, maintain compliance, and drive long-term growth with Cloudticity managed solutions. For more information, visit http://www.cloudticity.com.
