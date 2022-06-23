Cloverly, the leading API for carbon offsetting, and WattCarbon, a provider of energy decarbonization software, have announced a partnership to provide companies with an end-to-end solution for building decarbonization.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WattCarbon, a provider of energy decarbonization software, and Cloverly, the leading API for carbon removals, have announced a partnership to provide companies with an end-to-end solution for energy decarbonization.
WattCarbon provides automated hourly carbon emissions reporting for buildings and energy assets like wind, solar, and storage resources. Companies use WattCarbon's data platform to manage net-zero goals across large portfolios of diverse assets, from buildings to onsite renewable generation, to RECs and PPAs. "Our partnership with Cloverly allows companies to achieve net-zero status immediately, and to be confident that they are pairing their actual energy-related emissions with certified carbon credits," said McGee Young, WattCarbon's CEO. "As companies make investments in reducing their on-site carbon emissions, they can reduce their offset purchases accordingly."
The Cloverly API enables businesses to integrate carbon removal into their customer-facing solutions. It allows users to purchase the appropriate amount of carbon offsets from a diverse offset portfolio to neutralize emissions from a variety of transactions in carbon accounting, banking, logistics, travel and e-commerce.
WattCarbon launched its Automated Emissions Modeling API after raising a $1.5 million pre-seed round in November 2021 from investors including Village Global, Looking Glass, Not Boring Capital, Jetstream, and others. Cloverly raised $2.1 M in a 2021 seed round led by Tech Square Ventures with the SB Opportunity Fund (SoftBank) as well as Circadian Ventures, Knoll Ventures, Panoramic Ventures, and SaaS Ventures participating as other major investors.
About Cloverly
Cloverly is a technology-based carbon credit marketplace in the Voluntary Carbon Market. Its API enables businesses to programmatically utilize carbon removal for their unavoidable emissions and customer-facing solutions. This helps build customer awareness while contributing to climate change mitigation. For more information, contact Christina Kaney at christina@cloverly.com.
About WattCarbon
WattCarbon is a software company that calculates hourly emissions for buildings as well as avoided emissions from renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and demand response using a combination of live data and calibrated models that allow any building owner to accurately quantify emissions even without utility bill records. WattCarbon's platform allows organizations to manage their net-zero energy goals by providing one-click access to automated data feeds, third-party decarbonization solutions, and data visualization. For more information, contact McGee Young at mcgee@wattcarbon.com.
