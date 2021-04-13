SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operational status, location and process efficiency data are no longer out of reach for many US companies with assets deployed in the field. Clovity is now offering a full range of sensor-based, IoT Asset Tracking solutions covering Agriculture to Warehouse industries at highly competitive price points. Clovity provides their IoT software backbone, CSensorNet, and pre-integrated hardware sensors and gateways, in a well-defined Asset Tracking bundle varying by asset use case. These asset tracking bundles are then deployed using the unique and streamlined Clovity IoT-as-a-Service (IoTaaS) model ensuring viability of the solution through thoroughly tested hardware and software integration, as well as network connectivity, installation, and support at a low monthly per-device cost.
With the extensive and robust sensor availability from a few major OEM providers, Clovity has produced well-defined use cases covering Agricultural vehicles and assets like tractors, ATVs, Delivery Trucks, Backhoes, and Livestock, Construction Vehicles and assets like Cement Trucks, Work Vans, Heavy Machinery, Generators, and High-Value Tools. Other tracked assets include Shipping, Cargo and Dumpster Containers, Trucks and Trailers, Fleet Vehicles, Wild Animals, Warehouse and Factory assets like Pallets and Jacks, Forklifts, Refrigeration Units, as well as Inventory, Rental and Micro-transit assets like Scooters, Bikes, and other Rental equipment. Furthermore Clovity has the ability to also do Environmentally Sensitive Assets concerned about Temperature and Humidity fluctuations.
The tumultuous nature of last year has only increased the value of asset tracking solutions for the companies that utilize them. Increased oversight and efficiency while lessening the need for individuals out in the field will be a major benefit going forward, especially during times of adversity. Industries like Rentals, Construction, and Warehousing put major investments into tools and equipment that can be scattered across different locations within a city, state or even across the US. Giving companies the ability to track these moveable assets helps with locating, managing, and ensuring proper usage of expensive or important assets without the need for extensive oversight.
Once a digital audit trail for assets has been created, it becomes effortless to track who is using the asset, if it is in the right location, where it has been and its real-time location, recovering the asset if it has been stolen or misplaced, and if the asset has been assigned to a different person or location. The ability to save time and strategize effectively on a company's most critical assets will be a huge driver of ROI and will have these solutions paying for themselves in a short period of time.
Proper asset tracking solutions offer flexibility and options to the companies utilizing them. Clovity's hardware partners offer both battery and wired sensors that can use cellular, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity. With extensive battery life offered on all of the devices, upkeep and maintenance costs are kept to a minimum while at the same time the devices increasingly offer more data parameters to monitor than ever before. These devices are easy to install, have easy-to-replace batteries, are extremely temperature tolerant, and have built in battery monitoring functions, G-Force Detection, as well as certain models with 3D accelerometers. With our software, and the extensive capabilities of the hardware, Clovity can provide virtually any type of tracker for a wide variety of equipment and assets.
Through CSensorNet's platform and data visualization component, CDataInsights, Clovity clients can find assets quickly, understand utilization factors, identify any maintenance issues and recommend preventative usage, provision or de-provision assets and track their status in real time. One other key feature highlight is our Asset Recovery mode, enabling the company and police to increase the pings on the device for better real-time tracking until the asset has been recovered safely through its own asset drill down interface. Increased functionality can be infused through inclusion of AI and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to provide deeper insights and projections to further drive value for the customer.
"I am truly excited to be launching our own Clovity branded Asset Tracking solution into the manufacturing and Industrial market. This solution will revolutionize how Asset Tracking is implemented with no upfront costs and all hardware, software, network and support services are included in a low monthly price," said Chris Medina, Chief Strategy Officer at Clovity. "This is yet another win for our IoT as a Service bundle and for our customers who asked for consolidation of contracts, services and devices. We continue to deliver, with CSensorNet, actionable insights with our Analytics engine as well as thoughtful automation through our Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities."
Visit our Asset Tracking website for further information: https://assettracking.csensornet.com/
About Clovity
Clovity is an IoT software provider and IoT product company based in Silicon Valley. Our proprietary 'IoT Hub' called CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of 'things' around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud agnostic and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions.
We operate in several engagement models, most importantly in our unique IoT-as-a-Service perspective. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our 'service' includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, on-line customer portal and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future proof.
We were named 2018 and 2019 Top Growth IoT Provider in the US by CIO Review magazine as well as 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year". Clovity's platform and global partnerships enable millions of interactions with thousands of connected devices daily, while serving up massive amounts of actionable data in milliseconds for numerous types of vertical use cases.
Clovity is a fully staffed software and services organization, with operations in major US cities and abroad in New Delhi India where our Deliver Center is located. We are an approved Government Services Provider (System for Award Management), and are a Diversified & Inclusive Certified Minority Owned Business.
