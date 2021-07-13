SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.
With the extensive grants that are being rolled out on the federal level to both cities as well as schools or universities this year, it has become an optimal time to move towards deploying these solutions. These grants coupled with the ability to pay per month is opening up a plethora of opportunities to increase the equity, safety, health, and accessibility students deserve. Furthermore, the smarter we make our schools and campuses, the more resilient our society will be to disruptions similar to what we faced in 2020. Plus, adding school building automation solutions will create a seamless experience for our administrators and teachers enabling them to focus on the most important aspects of education. Clovity will continue to leverage its partnerships with major players like Lenovo and Qualcomm to further enhance and fund opportunities in this area.
"We believe in this strategy and model because it allows for our IoT platform, CSensorNet, to be deployed and start working immediately upon deployment. The depth and breadth of our partnerships, our pre-integration to major OEMs for cameras and IoT enabled devices, as well as our partnership with an array of Cloud and Network providers, translates to a quicker, more robust deployment day 1 and lower bundled cost overall," explains Chief Strategy Officer Chris Medina.
For Facility or City Managers and Planners, this means fully developed business cases that can be deployed immediately, with no upfront costs, and for a single monthly price per device. For Schools, Universities, and Cities in general, the barrier to afford expansive IoT capabilities have been removed with our solution offering. Clovity, through its innovative service, creates a monthly fee plan that kicks off IoT projects quickly and enables these entities to budget more easily for the long term, while not requiring a heavy upfront investment.
We support several key use cases out-of-the-box for Smart buildings, Schools and Universities which include but are not limited to:
- Smart student tracking
- Student wayfinding
- Emergency or Alert notifications
- Facility Climate management & heat map of occupancy tracking
- Facial recognition & touchless access to environments
- Automated AI-Powered Thermal Screening
- Asset tracking of fixed & mobile assets
- Fleet management including School Bus monitoring, routing & drop off
- Distant learning & remote work capabilities
- Gunshot detection & first responder integration
- Facilities access and controls for authorized occupancy
- Smart spaces with connected conference rooms & occupancy tracking
- Smart lighting & motion detection for adaptive lighting
- Clean Air monitoring inside & outside of a facility for personalized safe breathing notification & activity monitoring.
- Automated attendance tracking
- Touchless lunch transactions & food monitoring
Our solutions orchestrate network connectivity and edge processing technologies that include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, LTE and small cells to bring efficiency, privacy, safety and innovation to a quickly evolving digital environment. By addressing the challenges of deployment, maintenance and multiple contracts and agreements for infrastructure, hardware warranties and data plans, Clovity has created solutions that are sustainable and that minimize the total cost of ownership, greatly enhancing the possibilities for the future.
Check out our dedicated site on Smart Campus solutions!
About Clovity
Clovity is an IoT software provider and IoT product company based in Silicon Valley. Our proprietary 'IoT Hub' called CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of 'things' around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud agnostic and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions.
We operate in several engagement models, most importantly in our unique IoT-as-a-Service perspective. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our 'service' includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, on-line customer portal and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future proof.
We were named 2018 and 2019 Top Growth IoT Provider in the US by CIO Review magazine as well as 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year". Clovity's platform and global partnerships enable millions of interactions with thousands of connected devices daily, while serving up massive amounts of actionable data in milliseconds for numerous types of vertical use cases.
Clovity is a fully staffed software and services organization, with operations in major US cities and abroad in New Delhi India where our Deliver Center is located. We are an approved Government Services Provider (System for Award Management), and are a Diversified & Inclusive Certified Minority Owned Business.
Follow us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clovity/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClovityInc
Media Contact
Natalie Carter, Clovity Inc., 925-264-6360, marketing@clovity.com
SOURCE Clovity Inc.