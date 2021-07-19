SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clovity, Silicon Valley-based IT Services firm, has really hit the ground running at the second half of this year with major public sector wins for 3 states as well as signing one of the largest non-profit hospitals in the state of Michigan. Focused on an expansion strategy over the last 2 years, Clovity has had one of its best quarters in terms of public sector client acquisition ever. Many of these contracts are spanning 5 years and will provide Clovity long term exposure to significant opportunities with these states and their participating entities. Clovity will be focusing on the areas of IoT, Data, Cloud, Digital, and Agile consulting Services for these new awards and clients.
The secured contract includes supporting the entire State of Massachusetts for IT services, all educational entities in State of Illinois, and the entire Judiciary of California.
With these new wins, Clovity expects to triple in size both in terms of employee addition as well as financial growth over the next few quarters due to the magnitude of these contract awards and has been preparing to handle a massive influx of new business. Internally, teams have been doubled in preparation for these awards to ensure that Clovity is able to fully maximize on these opportunities and service their clients as succinctly as possible.
To add to that, Clovity has begun working with the largest non-profit hospital in the state of Michigan for a range of IT projects and services. This adds to an ever growing list of expansion capabilities for Clovity entering into the final half of the year. Clovity's leadership is extremely excited and proud of the work of their teams that have helped to make these wins possible.
"We have been driving hard in the public sector for almost 2 years and this year we have seen a major pay off in the hard work of the Clovity team. These 4 major clients will be a game-changer in terms of the size and scope in which Clovity will be able to shine", said Cameron Starman, Director of Client Management for Clovity. He continued, "Our team's expansion in just the last month has been immense and we don't see any sign of it stopping now. It's going to be a great end to 2021."
Clovity will continue to drive into further markets in the public sector and expects to be announcing further wins in the coming months. The company is poised to a force to reckon with both in the public and private sector for the foreseeable future.
About Clovity
Clovity is an iT Professional Services, IoT software provider and IoT product company based in Silicon Valley. Our proprietary 'IoT Hub' called CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of 'things' around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud agnostic and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions.
We operate in several engagement models, most importantly in our unique IoT-as-a-Service perspective. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our 'service' includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, on-line customer portal and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future proof.
We were named 2018 and 2019 Top Growth IoT Provider in the US by CIO Review magazine as well as 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year". Clovity's platform and global partnerships enable millions of interactions with thousands of connected devices daily, while serving up massive amounts of actionable data in milliseconds for numerous types of vertical use cases.
Clovity is a fully staffed software and services organization, with operations in major US cities and abroad in New Delhi India where our Deliver Center is located. We are an approved Government Services Provider (System for Award Management), and are a Diversified & Inclusive Certified Minority Owned Business.
