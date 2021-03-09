ADDISON, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley based emerging technology and IoT Platform provider, Clovity, has partnered with the Texas based Open Options, creators of the cutting edge access management software DNA Fusion, to create one of the world's first completely automated Thermal Screening and Access Revocation system. This initial integration for Smart Thermal Screening solutions has led to the further expansion of Clovity's badging and access management capabilities into additional automations for building and campus IoT-based solutions. The ability to receive and push out data to Clovity's IoT platform opens up numerous experiential, location based, safety, security, and management use cases.
Through this powerful integration of the two platforms initially, for a Smart Thermal solution, clients cannot only screen their employees without the assistance of additional personnel. Still, they can also ensure employees with elevated temperatures cannot access the premises through automated badge deactivation. Delivered as a cohesive IoT-as-a-Service offering, Clovity orchestrates all aspects of hardware, software, cloud, installation, connectivity, and integration for their clients to create the most straightforward path to implementation.
Using the determination of body temperature, Clovity's IoT platform performs reporting, automation, and data transmission to integrated systems. One of the most critical integrations that brought incredible efficacy to the solution was integrating with Open Option's DNA Fusion Access Management software. Combining the Open Options software with Clovity's CSensorNet gave the solution the ability to bar or revoke entry from anyone deemed a potential infection vector within the facility, all without employee interaction. Furthermore, this opened the door to numerous use cases based on access management, location, and badging that will be ubiquitous in buildings all across the US in just a few years. Clovity has also added integrations to ID Global badge readers as well as Kronos, the workforce management software, for this solution to further expand its capability, reach and value add.
With integrations to Open Options DNA Fusion software, Clovity has been able to expand its Smart Thermal solution's functionality while also adding additional functionality for Smart Building and Campus solutions sets. Clovity has now incorporated these abilities into their overall Smart Campus solutions and can provide use cases based on access management functionality to any client utilizing the CSensorNet platform.
"Partnering with Clovity has been a great step into expanding the capabilities of our DNA Fusion platform into enterprise IoT and critical data," said Chuck O'Leary, President of Open Options. He continued, "This type of software collaboration will continue to provide more value for the enterprise and public sector clients in the future."
"Collaborating with Open Options to integrate our CSensorNet IoT platform has been incredible and brought a whole new dimension to our Smart Campus and Smart Building solutions," said Chief Executive Officer for Clovity, Anuj Sachdeva. "Badging will be a focal point for IoT in the coming years with almost unlimited possibilities in experiential, optimization, and security use cases."
About Clovity
Clovity is an IoT software provider and IoT product company based in Silicon Valley. Our proprietary 'IoT Hub' called CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of 'things' around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud agnostic and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions.
We operate in several engagement models, most importantly in our unique IoT-as-a-Service perspective. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our 'service' includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, on-line customer portal and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future proof.
We were named 2018 and 2019 Top Growth IoT Provider in the US by CIO Review magazine as well as 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year". Clovity's platform and global partnerships enable millions of interactions with thousands of connected devices daily, while serving up massive amounts of actionable data in milliseconds for numerous types of vertical use cases.
Clovity is a fully staffed software and services organization, with operations in major US cities and abroad in New Delhi India where our Deliver Center is located. We are an approved Government Services Provider (System for Award Management), and are a Diversified & Inclusive Certified Minority Owned Business.
About Open Options
Since its founding in 1997, Open Options has been a pioneer in the open platform community, focused on helping customers improve security by building trust through the most connected experience. Today, the company continues to be a leading provider of innovative access control solutions with the most experienced, highly qualified service and support teams in the industry, providing access that connects. Open Options' flagship access control platform, DNA Fusion, seamlessly connects with leading security technologies — including video, biometrics, wireless locks, and more — to provide customers with a best-in-class security solution. Our customer-first, open business culture and dedication to customer care through the Connect Care experience are what set us apart; when you do business with Open Options, you're doing business with real people who care about your experience. To learn more about Open Options and our solutions, visit http://www.ooaccess.com.
