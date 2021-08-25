SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Clovity received its biggest validation to date in its drive for growth by earning a very strong ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in America. Making this list means that Clovity shares this honor with the top .07% of companies in this country with recent notable members like Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Salesforce, Qualcomm, PayPal, Dell, and HP. During a global downturn unlike many have seen in their lifetime, Clovity was able to grow at nearly 400% over the last 3 years. An astounding feat in normal economic times, the company is extremely proud of the way it was able to evolve in a manner that not only achieved tremendous growth but also contribute to the nation's response to the pandemic through its IoT deployments and their proprietary software, CSensorNet.
Out of nearly 7 million applications and 5000 shortlisted winners, Clovity comes in the top quarter percentile for all US companies last year. The company more than doubled the median growth of all companies on the list and ranked number 1 in growth of any company in the San Francisco Bay area last year. For their category of IT Management in the state of California they were ranked 4th and 35th overall for the entire United States. Furthermore, Clovity was in the top 50 of IT focused companies in any category for the entire country.
"Getting on the Inc. 5000 list has been a goal of mine for some time now and to do it in such a time of business-complexity and disruption could not make me more proud of what we have built. Our major time and investment focus on IoT and Smart City development has been completely validated by this major Inc. 5000 win." says Anuj Sachdeva, CEO and Founder of Clovity. "Advancing the quality of life through modern technology is not a pipedream but a future we all must strive for. I plan to continue this drive for innovation and equity for all through the ingenuity, stewardship, and talent that my executive, technical, and business team's espouse."
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
More About Clovity
Clovity is a San Francisco based IoT-as-a-Service platform provider powered by CSensorNet and Digital Transformation professional and managed services provider in IoT Digital, Cloud and Data who has earned the trust of top Fortune 500 Companies. Clovity has 3 levels of engagement models.
Level One is Talent Partner Hiring (TPH) and IT Staffing engagement model that helps companies procure these hard to find skill sets and allows them to be used as they are needed. This is called our Clovity Flex-Model. Level Two engagement focuses on providing managed team or projects (MTP) for niche skill-sets deployed for a fixed period or fixed scope and it is based on milestone based delivery coupled with our best practices. It is basically Clovity's Professional Services divisions covering stand-alone, nearshore, and offshore managed team & projects. Level 3 is the engaging Clovity and utilizing our proprietary IoT platform – CSensorNet to provide IoT-as-a-Service model. Overall, we focus on IoT, Digital, Data, Cloud, Enterprise Apps Integration & Agile practice areas.
Our proprietary platform CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of 'things' around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud agnostic and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions. We operate in several models of IoT deployment, most relevant is IoT-as-a-Service. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our 'service' includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, on-line customer portal and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future proof.
Clovity's strategy is focused on high growth in the mid-market enterprises, providing pre-integrated solutions with a seamless orchestration from device-to-cloud-to-business. Our success is founded on industry thought leadership and technology innovation that is IoT, Cloud, Consumerization and Big Data focused, for several verticals including: Industrial, Agriculture, Telecom, Banking & Finance, Healthcare and Retail industries. Clovity has developed real world use cases and 'disruptive solutions' for these and many other industry domains with fully referenceable customer base.
Whether on the forefront of working with our clients on 5G products for the next generation of Smart Cities or Smart Infrastructure, Smart Sustainable Buildings, Connected Healthcare, and Connected Spaces or developing new solutions for global Asset Tracking and Asset Management, our services can scale to meet any demand and in any vertical.
We are a supplier to the Federal Government, numerous Public sector organizations and Fortune to high growth technology companies. We are minority owned business enterprise and Diversified & Inclusive certified. Clovity was selected as 2020 "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year" by IoT Vendor Breakthrough Awards and in the "Top 50 IoT Enterprise growth companies" for 2018 & 2019 by CIO Review Magazine.
