LA CIOTAT and SAINT-MALO, France, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ANSSI is the first public organisation to define a standard for Remote Identity Verification Providers and the associated assessment scheme. The standard was published on March 1, 2021 and the certification scheme has just been opened on April 1, 2021.
Remote identity verification has become a business issue as well as digital sovereignty necessity.
The certification scheme for remote identity verification providers allows the French ecosystem to acquire a key element in the development of the digital economy, localy but also globaly.
This element will make possible to improve the skills of biometric solutions for the detection of living organisms, and thus promote French excellence in cybersecurity field.
LSTI and CLR Labs are both referenced by the ANSSI as conformity assessment bodies:
- LSTI provides the assessment of compliance with the requirements of the French PVID standard;
- CLR Labs provides the evaluation of the effectiveness of service biometrics.
The two companies have decided to offer a full assessment offer allowing the assessment of Remote Identity Verification Providers. This partnership agreement give future candidates for PVID certification to benefit from a complete and structured assessment offer.
About CLR Labs, Cabinet Louis Reynaud Group: CLR Labs is the European laboratory dedicated to the evaluation of biometric and security technologies founded by multidisciplinary industry experts with a century of experience in biometrics and security based at La Ciotat (France). Many manufacturers, implementers of complex systems and French and European Trust Service Providers trust them to assess their products and solutions using biometric technologies in the context of border crossing, secure payment, physical access control for companies, online electronic authentication and more generally in the field of digital identity management and verification. CLR Labs is supported by TEAM @ Mines Saint-Étienne, the technological maturator of the Ecole des Mines of Saint-Étienne, France. http://www.clrlabs.eu
About LSTI: LSTI is a conformity assessment body specializing in data protection and security, which operates in France and Europe. Cybersecurity conformity assessment body since 2004, LSTI is authorized by the ANSSI to assess, certify and qualify companies on the following certifications: PASSI, PRIS, PDIS, SecnumCloud, ISO/IEC 27001, the RGS and accredited by the COFRAC under the certificat N °4-0063 for ISO/IEC 27001, eIDAS and HDS conformity certifications. The assessment of PVID providers fits naturally into its assessments of providers, particularly within the framework of the European eIDAS regulation. https://www.lsti-certification.fr/en/
Media Contact
Stéfane Mouille, CEO, CLR Labs, CLR Labs, +33 6 08 97 19 28, info@clrlabs.eu
SOURCE CLR Labs