LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Francesca Hogi has created a lot of firsts in her professional life on her journey from recovering corporate lawyer to sought-after True Love Coach and media personality. She's both the first FORBES Digital Romance contributor, and the #1 True Love and Relationship expert on Clubhouse. It's only fitting that Francesca would create the Clubhouse True Love Summit, the first multi-day private event on the hottest app of 2021.
"I knew we had to bring the True Love Summit to Clubhouse. Across social media everyone seems to be celebrating love and relationships. Yet, for people who desperately want a relationship or a career that lights them up they sometimes have a hard time making those desires a reality," said Francesca. "The first step is empowering people to believe they can have what they want, and that's what we knew the True Love Summit would deliver."
For those lucky enough to grab a ticket to the February 11-14 event, the True Love Summit joined participants on Clubhouse and Zoom to celebrate all things Self Love, Body Love, Universal Love and the culmination of True Love for those who won't settle for less.
Francesca's mission to help thousands more people on their quest for True Love goes beyond her 250,000 followers on Clubhouse. In addition to her FORBES column, Francesca continues to help thousands of people searching for love and acceptance through her True Love Society membership and coaching community and her Dear Franny podcast, with plans to launch a free Masterclass series on Clubhouse in the coming weeks.
"Clubhouse is such a powerful platform. Our community has grown to tens of thousands of incredible people Plus, where else are you going to find me on stage with Zendaya and Sam Levinson talking about the themes of True Love in MALCOLM & MARIE?," said Hogi. "While Clubhouse helps me achieve my mission, my mission extends to the hundreds of thousands more people I can reach off the app, and I live that mission everyday."
Want more True Love from Francesca in your life? Subscribe and listen to her podcast DEAR FRANNY, or anywhere you get your podcasts. Learn more about the True Love Society here. Want to learn your Dating Archetype? Francesca's got you covered. Text DATINGQUIZ to 44-222 to learn your Dating Archetype AND get on the waitlist for her upcoming Masterclass Series. And if you're already on Clubhouse, make sure to join the True Love Society club.
For media inquiries or to book Francesca as a guest on your show, contact Gigi Peterkin at AMPLIFY pr at 484.716.3605 or gigi@gigipeterkin.com.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Francesca Hogi, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Francesca Hogi