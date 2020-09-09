Recruiting_Firms_2020.jpg

Top Recruiting Firms in 2020

 By Clutch

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for B2B service providers, published a report highlighting the top recruiting firms. All companies were ranked based on client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence

The leading recruiting firms are listed below:

1.  Talent Place

2.  Capital Recruiters

3.  Soshace

4.  DNA325

5.  CNA International IT

6.  SEED Recruitment

7.  Talenger

8.  Aerotek

9.  AccruePartners

10.  Art2Hire

11.  UPPeople

12.  B√∫squedas IT

13.  TM8 Recruitment

14.  Whitecollars

15.  Accel HR Consultants

16.  HireDNA

17.  Anderson Hoare

18.  ITExpert

19.  Apollo Technical

20.  Remedy Intelligent Staffing

21.  Prometeo

22.  Randstad

23.  Talencio

24.  Resource Development Co Inc

25.  Circa Logica Group

26.  CleverLand

27.  Bee Talents

28.  GLOBRECS | Global Recruitment Solutions

29.  Advantage Resourcing

30.  Pinnacle

31.  Professional Staff Recruitment

32.  Fabric Staffing

33.  Kelly Duke Staffing LLC¬Æ

34.  MoveUp

35.  HRimplant

36.  SD Solutions

37.  Next Technology Professionals Ltd.

38.  DevTalent

39.  Core Recruit

40.  The CIB Group

41.  Humareso

42.  Acadia HR

43.  Reflik

44.  SeeKing HR

45.  SHUNTI - Smart IT Hunting

46.  KIAT

47.  Forshay

48.  SevenStar HR

49.  Tire Talent

50.  DHR International

51.  Boyden

52.  CodersLink

53.  New Horizons Global Partners

54.  DOIT Software

55.  HR Factory

56.  Remote Team Solutions

57.  LeaderHR

58.  OptimumSource

59.  Way Solutions

60.  Web Recruiters

61.  CIMA Staffing

62.  Aon

63.  Harris BPO

64.  Atheva Services

65.  Shivalic HR Solution

66.  Tiger Recruitment Ltd.

67.  Contique Global

68.  ProAms

69.  Covent Informatics

70.  TFECTA - Digital Innovations

71.  Growup Technologies

72.  FEG Outsourcing Administrativo

"When you are looking to expand you company's team, recruiting firms are invaluable partners," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons, "You want to ensure that you are hiring the right person with the EQ, IQ, and technical skillset necessary to do the job right. Recruiting firms' number one priority is making sure they find you that perfect fit."

Clutch compiled a database of hundreds of recruiting firms to participate in this report, and the results are based on qualitative and quantitative factors ranging from direct client feedback to the firms' online reputations.

This report is based on a snapshot of Clutch's data from September 8, 2020. Its research is ongoing, and the rankings are dynamic. If you would like your company to be considered for future awards and reports, please apply here.  

Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/recruiting

https://clutch.co/hr/recruiting/leaders-matrix

