WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for B2B service providers, published a report highlighting the top recruiting firms. All companies were ranked based on client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence
The leading recruiting firms are listed below:
1. Talent Place
2. Capital Recruiters
3. Soshace
4. DNA325
5. CNA International IT
6. SEED Recruitment
7. Talenger
8. Aerotek
9. AccruePartners
10. Art2Hire
11. UPPeople
12. B√∫squedas IT
13. TM8 Recruitment
14. Whitecollars
15. Accel HR Consultants
16. HireDNA
17. Anderson Hoare
18. ITExpert
19. Apollo Technical
20. Remedy Intelligent Staffing
21. Prometeo
22. Randstad
23. Talencio
24. Resource Development Co Inc
25. Circa Logica Group
26. CleverLand
27. Bee Talents
28. GLOBRECS | Global Recruitment Solutions
29. Advantage Resourcing
30. Pinnacle
31. Professional Staff Recruitment
32. Fabric Staffing
33. Kelly Duke Staffing LLC¬Æ
34. MoveUp
35. HRimplant
36. SD Solutions
37. Next Technology Professionals Ltd.
38. DevTalent
39. Core Recruit
40. The CIB Group
41. Humareso
42. Acadia HR
43. Reflik
44. SeeKing HR
45. SHUNTI - Smart IT Hunting
46. KIAT
47. Forshay
48. SevenStar HR
49. Tire Talent
50. DHR International
51. Boyden
52. CodersLink
53. New Horizons Global Partners
54. DOIT Software
55. HR Factory
56. Remote Team Solutions
57. LeaderHR
58. OptimumSource
59. Way Solutions
60. Web Recruiters
61. CIMA Staffing
62. Aon
63. Harris BPO
64. Atheva Services
65. Shivalic HR Solution
66. Tiger Recruitment Ltd.
67. Contique Global
68. ProAms
69. Covent Informatics
70. TFECTA - Digital Innovations
71. Growup Technologies
72. FEG Outsourcing Administrativo
"When you are looking to expand you company's team, recruiting firms are invaluable partners," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons, "You want to ensure that you are hiring the right person with the EQ, IQ, and technical skillset necessary to do the job right. Recruiting firms' number one priority is making sure they find you that perfect fit."
Clutch compiled a database of hundreds of recruiting firms to participate in this report, and the results are based on qualitative and quantitative factors ranging from direct client feedback to the firms' online reputations.
This report is based on a snapshot of Clutch's data from September 8, 2020. Its research is ongoing, and the rankings are dynamic. If you would like your company to be considered for future awards and reports, please apply here.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/recruiting
https://clutch.co/hr/recruiting/leaders-matrix
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
Contact
Dustin Sammons
202.871.9370
247044@email4pr.com