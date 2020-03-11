ATLANTA, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch Technologies, the pioneer of subscription and mobility services software for the automotive industry, today announced a new integration with data analytics platform provider Synaptiv to help Jaguar Land Rover dealers simplify and more efficiently manage their loaner fleets and fixed operations business.
Digitizing the loaner car experience is a growing trend among dealers focused on increasing margin in the most profitable part of their business – fixed operations. Clutch is helping dealers in this effort to manage their loaner fleets by eliminating the need for third-party telematics devices. The integration with Synaptiv is one of many technology suppliers Clutch is working with as part of its goal to better streamline the activation of connected cars, while driving down dealer costs to operate their fleets.
Through the Synaptiv collaboration and Clutch's industry-leading collaborations with Xtime and TSD, the vision of a more intelligent vehicle assignment platform is realized, offering a seamless scheduling experience for consumers and a simplified fleet management process for dealers.
"Together with Synaptiv, and in combination with Xtime and TSD, Clutch is delivering intelligent technology that addresses all phases of the value chain, giving dealers what they have been asking for to streamline the most profitable part of their business," said Adam Carley, vice president of Clutch Technologies. "While this integration marks another milestone in Clutch's overall strategy to help dealers run a more efficient fixed ops business in the connected car future, we've only just begun."
"Synaptiv is focused on delivering next-generation solutions for the automotive marketplace," said Matt Lewis, CEO of Synaptiv. "Our advanced integration with Clutch simplifies the loaner fleet process, transforming car data into actionable insights to drive the most advanced customer service solution in fixed ops." www.driveclutch.com/jlr
For more information on Clutch's industry-leading, device-free loaner management solution, please visit www.driveclutch.com/jlr.
About Synaptiv
Synaptiv is a data analytics platform provider spun out of Jaguar Land Rover, focused on generating value from connected car data. This rich dataset is supplied by the array of sensors embedded within current-generation and next-generation vehicles travelling on our roads and highways. Through the application of advanced data science techniques, Synaptiv transforms car data into unique and actionable insights, helping our clients reduce costs; develop a better understanding of their customers; and launch entirely new services into the marketplace. Synaptiv's cloud analytics products address the demand from increasingly data-driven industries such as automotive, insurance, retail and road infrastructure management. Synaptiv is backed by InMotion Ventures, a subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover.
About Clutch Technologies
Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive company, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 200 dealer rooftops and nearly 20 OEM brands across the U.S., Canada and Germany. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com