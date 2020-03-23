ATLANTA, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an enhanced focus on social distancing, Clutch Technologies is delivering a fixed ops experience for dealers that will allow consumers to remain at home during their next vehicle service. Clutch's Service Pickup & Delivery software, which will be complimentary for all dealerships through the end of June 2020, provides customers with a next-level service offering to help minimize human interaction and reduce the stress some consumers are feeling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Cox Automotive consumer research study conducted from March 20-22, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. car owners say they may delay taking their vehicle in for service or maintenance, up 24 percentage points from only 5% two weeks ago. These results are consistent with car buyers, who are making a conscious effort to avoid the dealership at this time based on the anxiety of being around other people and the cleanliness of the facility and its surfaces.
"With the consistency of on-demand services and the transport of people, food and supplies, dealerships and their service department have rightfully been deemed essential businesses," said Alan Powell, senior vice president of Clutch Technologies. "While convenience remains a key benefit of Clutch's white-glove Service Pickup & Delivery offering, the health and safety of consumers is paramount at this time. We're making it both easy and safe for consumers by bringing the dealership to them. Whether you're an existing Clutch partner or not, we're here to help."
Clutch Service Pickup & Delivery
Picking up customer vehicles for service is seamless with Clutch's Pickup & Delivery Software. Clutch's platform enables the full workflow for the dealer, including scheduling concierge labor and messaging with the consumer.
For more information on Clutch Service Pickup & Delivery, including its no-cost three-month promotional offer, please visit www.driveclutch.com/spud.
About Clutch Technologies
Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive company, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 200 dealer rooftops and nearly 20 OEM brands across the U.S., Canada and Germany. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com