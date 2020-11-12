WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by minorities.
Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and Veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.
Minority-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification:
- Be at least 51% owned by members of a minority group who are U.S. citizens
- Participate in a video interview
- Share proof of identification
The top minority-owned B2B service providers are listed below:
1. Sparkhouse
2. Sidebench
3. Citizen Group
4. OSIbeyond
5. Propane
6. MSTQ
7. DBC
8. Social Driver
9. Neon Rain Interactive
10. LLT Group
11. SENSIS
12. One Team US LLC
13. Creative Juice, LLC.
14. JungleTopp Media
15. Hot Dog Marketing
16. Telideo Productions, Inc.
17. Control Shift Video
18. Luminoustudios Inc.
19. 1o8
20. Smart Bean, Inc.
21. Noble Digital
22. Webbege, Inc
23. TouchZen Media
24. The Tactile Group
25. Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency
26. JJR Marketing Inc.
27. Longi Engineering
28. Six Consulting, Inc.
29. Fantom Agency
30. Just Digital Inc
31. Goldiata Creative
32. Manifest Studios
33. Futurehaus
34. Zagaran Software
35. Tinhorn Consulting, LLC
36. Vinnove
37. Magic Logix
38. PAAPR Agency
39. The Bridge CPAs, LLC
40. Forty4 Design
Diversity's importance in the workplace is growing. Businesses are taking a hard look at their company's diversity and how their presence impacts society.
"I believe BIPOC communities bring a creativity and diversity that can't be substituted or ignored," said Clutch Business Development Manager DJ Fajana. "Recognizing this group of industry leaders for its accomplishments is an overdue recognition of the extraordinary charisma, passion, and expertise each and every one of them demonstrated in overcoming the barriers necessary to rise to the positions they occupy today."
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
