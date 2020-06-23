ALBANY, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service consulting engineering firm, announces its recent acquisition, CME Associates, Inc. is now fully integrated and has rebranded as CHA. This rebranding and integration strengthens CHA's presence in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and reinforces CHA's capabilities in transportation and bridge engineering, civil/site design, planning, and surveying.
CME Associates, based in Mansfield, CT, was acquired by CHA in January 2020, adding approximately 70 employees including experienced engineers, planners, and surveyors with nationally recognized expertise in complex bridge design and accelerated bridge construction (ABC). The acquisition also added new offices and local CHA staff in Connecticut and New Hampshire and expanded CHA's reach into Rhode Island.
"Bringing this talented team of professionals together under the CHA brand reaffirms our aspiration to be a complete, unified resource for our transportation clients," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings, Inc. "We have integrated our technical teams to maximize value for our clients and provide seamless delivery of services."
"Our teams immediately began collaborating and pooling resources on projects, so this integration is a natural progression toward officially becoming one team," said Vice President and Bridge Business Practice Leader and former CME COO, Bryan Busch, PE.
"Combining these two firms positions CHA as a full-service transportation leader in the Northeast with exceptional technical capabilities to address the most significant infrastructure needs of our clients," said John Hensley, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.
About CHA Consulting, Inc.
CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 50th largest engineering firm in the United States in 2020 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, and CHA Architecture. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.
