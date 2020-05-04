CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it will introduce an enhanced version of its 3-Year Treasury Note futures contract on July 13, 2020, pending regulatory review. New features will include a more robust basket of deliverable treasuries and reduced tick size.
"We are pleased to introduce an enhanced 3-Year Treasury Note futures contract, which has been designed to meet the evolving needs of today's treasury market participants," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rate Products. "Since 2017, 2-Year and 5-Year Treasury Note futures open interest has rapidly grown in line with stronger end-user demand for exposure at the short end of the yield curve. The changes we are announcing today will offer our clients greater precision and seamless spread trading, which they are seeking amid increased fixed income volatility."
Additionally, contract updates are expected to improve total cost and ease of trading for clients by more closely aligning the contracts with 2-Year Treasury Note futures -- for example, reducing the contract's tick size from 1/4 of 1/32 to 1/8 of 1/32. This reflects a similar 2-Year Treasury Note futures tick reduction in January 2019, which improved cost-to-trade for participants by as much as 32%.
CME Group will also expand the basket of deliverables for 3-Year Treasury Note futures to include 7-year treasury notes, with remaining term to maturity ranging from two years and nine months to three years. Currently, 3-Year Treasury Note futures have eight issues evenly split between monthly 3-year and 5-year treasury note issues.
These 3-Year Treasury Note futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CBOT. For more information, please visit cmegroup.com/3year.
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CME-G