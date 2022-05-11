Underscoring an investment in the growth, development and engagement of their talent, CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, announce the launch of University Learning Services, a dedicated team that will benefit the agency's ability to scale and create even more dynamic career pathing. Building on the agency's already best in class learning & development offerings, the new team will improve client outcomes as we enter the post-pandemic, remote-first Future of Work. University Learning Services will also enable the agency to tap into a wider range of non-traditional hires, allowing for a wider talent pool and further diversifying staff.
PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Underscoring an investment in the growth, development and engagement of their talent, CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, announce the launch of University Learning Services, a dedicated team that will benefit the agency's ability to scale and create even more dynamic career pathing. Building on the agency's already best in class learning & development offerings, the new team will improve client outcomes as we enter the post-pandemic, remote-first Future of Work. University Learning Services will also enable the agency to tap into a wider range of non-traditional hires, allowing for a wider talent pool and further diversifying staff.
University Learning Services is a powerhouse team comprising instructional design experts, skill-based coaches and subject matter experts, dedicated to supporting agency-wide learning and development throughout all departments and functions. Integral to the development of this offering was employee feedback, which was collected via 1:1 interviews, focus groups and surveys.
University Learning Services will deliver performance-based learning programs on the agency's proprietary tools and methodical approach to media planning and activation. The agency also created and launched a pilot program to bring in experienced talent who want to diversify their skillset working within the pharmaceutical media industry.
"We recognize varied learning styles and support needs throughout our teams and are committed to providing people-driven learning opportunities and increased personal connections in guided training environments. It's important that our employees can feel connected to their peers and colleagues as they learn – no matter where they are," said Chief People Officer Julia Missaggia.
"We are preparing our agency for what's next, staying close to the latest innovations and trends and ensuring our teams are ready to engage," said Kate Zwizanski, EVP, University Learning Services. "We are priming our teams for new ways of working, helping to diversify skillsets and create an environment of "cross-learning" throughout our organization."
Having recently been recognized again as one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Companies and with the Digiday Work/Life Award for Most Committed to Employee Appreciation, the launch of University Learning Services is one of the latest creative improvements the agency has undertaken to continue a path of growth and positive corporate culture.
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
About Compas
For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers
Media Contact
Carly Kuper, CMI Media Group and Compas, 6107315409, ckuper@cmimediagroup.com
SOURCE CMI Media Group and Compas