CMI Media Group, leading media agency to healthcare's game changers and a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), today celebrates the 10th anniversary of the industry-changing platform, Empower™. It is the industry's first and only people-first precision and performance data platform that manages the complete marketing process. From insights to planning and media activation to optimization, Empower™ leverages consistent healthcare audience data.
PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI Media Group, leading media agency to healthcare's game changers and a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), today celebrates the 10th anniversary of the industry-changing platform, Empower™. It is the industry's first and only people-first precision and performance data platform that manages the complete marketing process. From insights to planning and media activation to optimization, Empower™ leverages consistent healthcare audience data.
"Empower™ is the only platform that ties strategy to addressable activation specific to individual HCPs and patients/caregivers on a one-to-one level at scale. Custom-built and optimized over ten years, it fuels insight, orchestration and real-time activation across both audiences, and delivers exponential ROI from integrated media planning and connectivity. For over a decade it has been the core of everything we do, and leveraged with success by over 50 clients. We've continued to innovate, infuse actionable data and AI, as well as develop functional capabilities within the platform that powerfully drive our industry forward and reach more of the decision makers that improve healthcare experiences for all," said Jose Ferreira, EVP, Product Strategy & Transformation and one of the original designers of Empower™ when it was first developed.
"We've been able to prove that consistent data drives effective and efficient media investment. We developed Empower™ to be a platform that combines the right technology, data management, and process to deliver excellence for our clients," said Oleg Korenfeld, Chief Technology Officer. "Empower™ is the solution to ensure media strategy and activation are consistent and accurate. We were first to offer this for HCP audiences, first to offer for consumer audiences, and first to offer an omnichannel solution. Now we're moving into the next phase of the platform by providing SaaS access for clients who choose to manage parts of the planning and activation process in-house. Empower™ remains a unique end-to-end offering."
The Empower™ platform was launched in 2012 as an extension of ByDoctor®, which was created in 2002, under the company's proprietary suite of services originally developed as a first of its kind platform helping to define HCP audiences. In 2020, ByDoctor® was officially renamed Empower™ to better encapsulate the full evolution of the platform with the power of enhanced precision planning and connectivity across HCP and consumer audiences, and the future forward advancement in SaaS for clients to gain access to the powerhouse suite of services. In the same year, the platform was industry recognized as a top innovation of the year by PM360.
"Empower™ has enabled us to make better, more meaningful connections between healthcare professionals, consumers, and the healthcare companies that are producing life-improving treatments. After ten years, the impact of this is jaw-dropping, and we continue to advance," said Stan Woodland, Chairman of CMI Media Group. "Empower™ has enabled CMI Media Group to deliver over $900 million per year in incremental revenue to clients, while helping impact healthier lives of over 50,000,000 people."
Empower™ allows CMI Media Group to close the loop on integrated consumer/HCP audience planning, messaging, and outreach, making every campaign more strategically data-driven, effective, and impactful. Becoming an industry staple since entering the market in 2002, Empower™ has fueled many industry firsts, including individualized affinity scoring, one-to-one personalization at scale, and the execution of performance based agile marketing.
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
Media Contact
Carly Kuper, CMI Media Group, 6107315409, ckuper@cmimediagroup.com
SOURCE CMI Media Group