LOS ANGELES, Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Active cyber defense with GCC High integration
Inheritable and auditor-friendly protection against DDoS and hacker attacks (including insider threats), ransomware/viruses and spam/phishing. Stop multistage cyberattacks and downtime on critical infrastructure by leveraging end-to-end security automation. API-level integration with Microsoft Office 365 GCC High.
NIST 800-171 certified email security
MailRoute ensures pre-contract and continually managed mail delivery for less than the cost of a single breach, for .Gov and contractors
DFARS 252.204-7012
MailRoute inbound/outbound processing with fault-tolerant architectures ensures government communications remain protected
CMMC inheritability
CMMC accreditable for Levels 4-5 with inheritability, in accordance with DoD requirements associated with DFARS 252.204-7012 and NIST 800-171
DISA accepted & SPRS vetted
MailRoute is DISA accepted for .mil, .gov and other government entities, ensuring receipt of your contractual communications
NAICS 518210 and 541519
Approved for Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services (541519) and Computer Related Services including disaster recovery (541519). CAGE code 8FWK1 in the GSA Schedule.
GCC High integration
MailRoute's exclusive API-level integration with MS 365 GCC High means easy onboarding and account management for your team
Leading solution
MailRoute is the leading pre-audited email solution with inheritable cybersecurity compliance documents. MailRoute ensures that government entities, contractors and vendors have a cost-predictable, reliable method to protect and guarantee safe email delivery.
Outdated legacy systems leave you vulnerable to costly breaches, and the US Treasury has advised against paying ransom, making your risk considerations essential when selecting email defense tools. MailRoute halts attacks outside of your network, delivering trusted mail.
Defense in-depth
MailRoute supports local IT groups by providing an off-site, multi-layered approach to ensuring all emails are safe, or automatically quarantined or blocked in cases of viruses or malware.
Updated automatically
MailRoute updates its proprietary spam, phishing, ransomware and virus detection methods 24x7, guaranteeing safe email delivery while blocking dangerous and inappropriate content. No costly hardware or software updates.
Auditor-friendly
MailRoute's pre-assessed documentation supports the highest levels of CMMC required by your contracts and by cyber-compliance teams' reviews and audits: your assessment score is never reduced by non-compliant email systems.
MailRoute is NIST 800-171 and DFARS 252.204-7021 compliant as well as CMMC reviewed. Email services are up to the highest standards required by the US Federal Government.
