NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the CMOS Camera Module Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The CMOS camera module market size is expected to increase by USD 21.04 bn at a CAGR of 10.03% during 2021-2025.
CMOS Camera Module Market Dynamics
The CMOS camera module market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of social media applications.
The rise in automation across industries are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, accuracy issues may impede market growth.
CMOS Camera Module Market Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd., Cowell e Holdings Inc., Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., Mcnex Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., and Truly International Holdings Ltd., etc.
CMOS Camera Module Market Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
CMOS Camera Module Market Segmentation
- By Application, the market is classified into the following segments - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Surveillance cameras, and Factory automation.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Surveillance cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Factory automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Cowell e Holdings Inc.
- Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- LITE-ON Technology Corp.
- Mcnex Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Truly International Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
