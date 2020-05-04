CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP, a leading talent acquisition, assessment, coaching and outplacement firm, announced today that Gayle Norton will join CMP as Vice President of Client Solutions. In this role, Gayle and CMP will provide strategic insights across the full talent life-cycle.
Gayle Norton has more than 20 years of management, consulting, sales and recruitment industry experience. Working in multiple industries, Gayle has led engagements at companies ranging from startups and emerging growth companies to large, global employers including Harley-Davidson, Cadence Health, US Cellular, Verizon Wireless, Motorola, American College of Surgeons, USG, Ulta, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
"Gayle is an established thought leader with deep experience providing innovative talent acquisition solutions. We are so excited to have her contribute to our growth in the Chicago area and across all our markets," says Kathy Kilroy, President of CMP Midwest.
Gayle is actively involved in STAR Chicago, the Society of Talent Acquisition and Recruitment, currently serving as Vice President of Professional Development. She is also a board member with the SHRM chapter Northwest Human Resources Council (NHRC), and previously served as Co-Chair of the HR Management Systems committee for the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC). Gayle has spoken at HR, HR technology and talent acquisition conferences and has been published in several industry publications.
"Gayle is a true thought leader whose impact and results speak volumes. Gayle brings experienced insights and pragmatic solutions to each consulting engagement. We are excited to see the impact Gayle has with CMP clients," says Maryanne Pina-Frodsham, CMP CEO.
"CMP provides a perfect platform to support the success of leaders and companies. Our goals and values are aligned, we have unique synergy," says Norton.
"Like CMP, Gayle has a long track record of success and impact," says Joe Frodsham, CMP President. "Together we have the world-class ability to help more leaders and organizations who are ready to move to the next level."
About CMP
CMP combines the art and science of performance and capability development to provide individuals and organizations with a unique competitive advantage. CMP has offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, New Orleans, and delivery capability across the nation and globally through OI Global Partners. CMP is a Woman and Minority Owned Business. For more information, visit www.careermp.com
Press Contact
Name: Faith Abbott
Phone: 1.800.680.7768
Email: faitha@careermp.com