SANFORD, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is 2021. With the Covid pandemic still wreaking havoc, CNC Machines is now committed more than ever to helping the US manufacturing industry, starting with some of the most important people in the country: Veterans.
Our 2021 Veteran to Machinist Scholarship Program is once again offering $2,000 scholarship to a qualified veteran who intends to pursue a career in manufacturing.
The Veteran will be chosen by CNC Machines from a pool of applicants. The winners shall be announced on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.
To qualify, veterans must currently be applying for or are working on a certificate, associate's, or bachelor's degree in manufacturing or engineering.
To apply for the veterans scholarship program, student veterans must submit their records of service (DD214), including a description on why they want to become a part of the manufacturing industry.
Applications must be submitted no later than August 31, 2021.
CNC Machines' CEO, Curt Doherty, has long been a believer and supporter of veterans. According to him, veterans are not only adaptable and self-sufficient, but they are also very selfless, seeing the work as "bigger than themselves," he says.
Doherty also believes that veterans have a huge advantage over millennials and even college graduates in the form of their military training.
"It does not matter what you throw at them," he says. "They are going to figure it out."
According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, hiring veterans is essential in bridging the gap between the expected manufacturing growth in the US and the current lack of manufacturing talent.
Doherty recognized this early, stating that one of the problems of the industry is finding people who are skilled. "[We] can find button-pushers, but [we] can't find problem-solvers," he says.
So Doherty began his search by looking at people's military veteran status and the rest, as they say, is history. His overwhelming positive experiences with veterans are what inspired him to create the veterans scholarship program.
"[CNC Machines] believes in being part of the solution to the manufacturing skills gap," Doherty says. "The goal of the scholarship program is simple: grow the American manufacturing industry and support veterans returning to civilian life and in search of their next career," he adds.
On February 14, 2019, CNC Machines awarded its first scholarship to an Orlando fl area veteran, Kevin Bruffet. A veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and a Purple Heart recipient, Bruffet had always wanted to enter the manufacturing industry. With the veteran scholarship, Bruffet was able to follow his dream. "I am very thankful for CNC Machines," he says.
A month later, CNC awarded its second scholarship to a Kentucky veteran, Terry Flannery. In 2014, Flannery was forced to medically retire due to the disabilities and injuries he had suffered over a 12-year military career. Since then, he had had a difficult time moving to another job, more so because of the lingering effects of his PTSD. But that all changed when he decided to pursue woodworking, and CNC Machines was there to help him. "[It was] more than just a monetary value," he says.
Will you be the next? Send us your application here. We look forward to helping you.
