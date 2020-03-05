OAKLAND, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNote has earned a spot on the ImpactAssets 50 2020 List (IA 50) after judges selected the firm from among a record number of applicants. CNote was recognized as an "Emerging Impact Investment Fund Manager," based on its commitment to innovation and impact.
The IA 50 is an online database for impact investors, family offices, financial advisors and institutional investors that features a diversified listing of private capital fund managers that deliver social and environmental impact, as well as financial returns.
CNote's inclusion is significant because the IA 50 offers an easy way to identify leading impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment options. The IA 50 added an Emerging Impact Manager category this year, which spotlights newer fund managers that demonstrate the potential to create meaningful impact. CNote is featured on this inaugural list, along with 15 other emerging fund managers across a variety of themes and geographies.
"With record applicants and assets under management, the IA 50 continues to reflect the rapid growth and interest in impact investing," said Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow, and IA 50 Review Committee Chair. CNote's Emerging Impact Manager designation is reserved for "fund managers that are in the early stage of their life cycle and are often taking unique approaches to impact investing."
Asked about the selection, CNote CEO Catherine Berman remarked, "We're proud to join this elite list of impact fund managers, especially as a women-led and -founded firm. We're always working to unlock assets for impact, and we're excited to be able to direct investment capital to underserved people and places through our Flagship Fund, Wisdom Fund, and Promise Account."
"As the impact investing field evolves, we can't lose sight of innovation," said IA 50 Review Committee Member Julia W. Sze, CFA, of Julia W. Sze Consulting. "The emerging managers we selected have developed strategies in new sectors and geographies, are often led by women and people of color, and add new depth to the impact investment universe."
About CNote
CNote is an award-winning, first-of-its-kind financial platform that allows anyone to make money by investing in causes and communities they care about. With the mission of closing the wealth gap, CNote directs every dollar invested toward funding female- and minority-led small businesses, affordable housing and economic development through its nationwide network of CDFI community lenders.
