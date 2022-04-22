NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today... The combination of lower humidity values, breezy conditions, and drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread today across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the 20s to around 30 percent, while winds will gust out of the northwest around 20 to 25 mph at times. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignites will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.