LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that CoachHub, the leading digital coaching platform, has been selected as winner of the "Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program.
CoachHub is a leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By democratizing coaching, both organizations and their employees are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased engagement and productivity, improved job performance, acquisition of new soft and hard skills, a stronger sense of purpose, alignment with company values, improved retention and more meaningful relationships with colleagues, managers and customers.
Licenses are sold to organizations, allowing their employees in-app and web access to a global pool of certified executive-level business coaches. Through AI, employees are matched to the right coach and together coach and coachee define focus areas and goals. Progress can be measured and tracked via the app, where video coaching sessions also take place. The HR dashboard provides a company level view to CEOs and HR Directors, providing valuable insights including development measures, skills gained and ROI.
Behind the product itself is the science-based Coaching Lab, CoachHub's in-house research and development team, consisting of world-leading behavioral scientists and psychologists. CoachHub's global coaching pool consists of over 2,500 coaches, speaking 50 different languages, across 60 different countries.
"According to McKinsey, 75% of all employees consider the training offered to them as ineffective. Implementing a successful coaching culture – one that is scalable, measurable and flexible – helps bring about much needed cultural and behavioral change," said Yannis Niebelschütz, co-founder and CEO of CoachHub. "79% of our coachees successfully integrated new behaviors at work and the participants gained new perspectives and learned new competencies that supported them and their employer helping them to achieve their goals. We are honored to be recognized with this incredible testament to all our hard work by RemoteTech Breakthrough."
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Employees are increasingly faced with rapidly changing workforces. Frontline managers play a critical role in team performance; impacting employee engagement, creativity, productivity and retention. However, many managers lack access to the appropriate tools that help them scale their efforts effectively," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "CoachHub serves as a basis for close cooperation between HR, managers and coaches and is compatible with current management competency and leadership frameworks. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year.'"
Since launching in 2018, CoachHub has partnered with hundreds of organizations across the globe, including Toyota, Fujitsu, BNP Paribas and Danone, whose employees are benefiting from personalized coaching - the most scientifically proven method of ensuring long-lasting behavioral change.
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
About CoachHub
CoachHub's global pool of coaches consists of over 2,500 certified business coaches in 60 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 50 languages. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital, and Speedinvest.
