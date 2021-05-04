DALLAS and FT. WORTH, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations and HR consulting firms look to coaching to engage and develop talent.  From organizations embracing new work models, the need to support remote workers through transition and outplacement, and management consulting firms helping close skills gaps, coaching is the solution.

Coaching Software provider Insala sees 117% increase in coaching interest

Coaching is an effective strategy for developing individuals. Within a coaching engagement, the focus is improving targeted skills to reach a specific goal with 1:1 support of an expert.

Organizations experience benefits such as improved employee engagement, connections, and personal awareness among coachees and clients.  For organizations deciding to maintain remote work policies quickly implemented a year ago or planning to adopt a hybrid model, coaching is instrumental in helping employees thrive, improving performance, and decreasing burnout. Additionally, coaching is key for individuals wanting to make a career shift as coaching helps bridge knowledge and skills gaps.

Insala's coaching solution enables program administrators to scale existing coaching programs or implement a new coaching program to assure consistent delivery of services and achieving objectives. Whether expanding or designing a coaching program, Insala's coaching experts are ready to help make your program a success.

About Insala  

Insala is a leading global coaching software and talent development solutions provider through innovative web-based SaaS (Software as a Service) technology.  Insala seeks to be a partner to organizations by focusing on their employees' development at every stage of the employment lifecycle, providing solutions for career development, mentoring, coaching, career transition, and corporate alumni programs. For more information, please visit https://www.insala.com

