WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that the company has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).
Now in its 10th year, the AJC's Top Workplace rankings were determined by surveying more than 40,000 employees at nearly 3,000 companies nominated in the metro area. With 51 employees in its Atlanta office, Coalfire ranked 15th among 65 in the small company category.
"We are excited and honored to be named a Top Workplace in Atlanta," said Dixon Wright, VP Delivery and Atlanta Site Leader for Coalfire. "We work tirelessly on building great teams and culture, and making Coalfire a place where people are excited to show up to work every day."
AJC partner Energage, a human resources consultancy based in Philadelphia, conducted the surveys using a standards platform that places value on pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations, transparency, accountability, and performance. The firm has developed its criteria over 14 years studying how cultural initiatives and employee engagement can come together to create the best places to work.
"This award is a result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people," said Wright. "I could not imagine working with a more talented, hardworking, and fun team."
About Coalfire
Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.
For media inquiries:
Mike Gallo
(212) 239-8594
luminacoalfire@lumninapr.com