WASHINGTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire Federal, a pure-play government cybersecurity advisory services and assessment firm, today announced that its newly appointed President, Bill Malone, has been named one of the "Top Cybersecurity Execs to Watch in 2020" by WashingtonExec, a leading online media, membership, and events company.
"After achieving 20% year-over-year growth in 2019, gaining all core ISO certifications, and being recognized as one of Washington's best workplaces, Coalfire Federal has emerged as a leading provider of cybersecurity services to the Federal market," said Malone. "On behalf of our entire team, I'm honored with this recognition, and look forward to protecting our Federal clients' mission-critical security in the continuing migration to cloud environments."
With his 25-years' experience in government risk management and security, Malone was recently promoted to President after Coalfire Federal became an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Coalfire.
About Coalfire Federal
Coalfire Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coalfire Systems, is a U.S. company with offices in Reston, Virginia, and Columbia, Maryland. Coalfire Federal has nearly 20 years' experience providing cybersecurity services to a wide range of government organizations enabling and protecting their mission-specific cyber objectives. The team offers a full spectrum of cybersecurity services including cyber program management and operations, technical security assessments, cyber automation, engineering, and orchestration, and security compliance and advisory services. For more information, visit: www.coalfirefederal.com.
About Coalfire
Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.
For media inquiries:
Mike Gallo
(212) 239-8594
luminacoalfire@lumninapr.com