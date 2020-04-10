WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that Anne Bayerkohler, director of quality and compliance at Coalfire, has been honored by Consulting Magazine's Women Leaders in Technology Awards in the Excellence in Leadership category.
Consulting Magazine has added the Technology category in their awards slate this year in response to the profound impact women make for their clients and firms in critical fields including cybersecurity advisory services.
Bayerkohler joined Coalfire in 2014, bringing 15 years' experience in Quality Assurance IT services, cybersecurity and the payments card industry. She is an award-winning educator and internal auditor, sits on the Coalfire Diversity and Inclusion Council, and co-founded RISE, a group supporting women in cybersecurity at Coalfire. RISE stands for Recruit, Influence, Support, Educate.
"Since founding RISE, Coalfire's female technical staff has grown from less than 10% to more than 26%, nearly twice the average in the cybersecurity industry," said Bayerkohler. "I am glad to work for a consulting company where I can be a leader to the benefit of all my colleagues and our clients. The bottom line is this: your gender should not affect your opportunities."
Winners' profiles will be published in the April issue of Consulting Magazine, and honored at the recognition awards brunch at the in Chicago in August, 2020.
