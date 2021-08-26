SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalition, the leading cyber insurance and security provider, today announced its CEO and co-founder Joshua Motta met with President Joe Biden, members of his cabinet, his national security team, and private sector and academic leaders to discuss the nation's cybersecurity efforts.
The meeting was established to determine how these groups can work together to collectively improve the nation's cybersecurity as U.S. public and private sector entities increasingly face cyber attacks. Coalition played a unique role in discussing how cyber insurance can help solve these cybersecurity challenges by incentivizing the controls that reduce the likelihood or success of a cyber attack and providing a lifeline to those organizations that have had to file a claim.
"We're honored to work with President Biden, the government, and other private sector leaders to tackle our nation's cybersecurity challenges head on," said Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition. "As the threats from ransomware and other cyber crimes accelerate, small and midsize businesses can't be left to fend for themselves. It takes a broad combination of accessible technology and aligned incentives to keep these companies safe."
Coalition also made a public commitment to offer its policyholder risk management platform, Coalition Control, to any business at no cost effective immediately. The platform includes continuous attack surface monitoring, recommendations on how to close security vulnerabilities, and a downloadable risk assessment to help organizations control their cyber risk exposure. Coalition is making this risk management platform available at: coalitioninc.com/securityforall.
Learn more about Coalition's perspective on addressing cyber risk in our nation here.
About Coalition
Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.
