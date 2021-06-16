SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalition, the leading cyber insurance and security provider, today announced it has appointed Dylan Steele as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Steele is an accomplished marketing executive with experience leading marketing efforts for high-growth technology companies, including Salesforce and Splunk. As CMO, he will oversee global marketing strategy as Coalition expands its reach and range of offerings to new markets.
While at Splunk, Steele led corporate marketing efforts to create the "Data-to-Everything Platform" category, extending the reach and awareness of Splunk to a broader audience of technology executives and supporting the transition to a cloud-based software delivery model. He also led a technology transformation in the Splunk user community, engaging tens of thousands of IT and security experts across a global presence of digital tools and in-person user groups.
Steele also brings a wealth of experience from Salesforce, where he helped to grow the Platform business to nearly $2 billion in various product marketing and marketing roles. His primary focus included growing the mid-market and enterprise business for products that included the Lightning Platform, Heroku platform-as-a-service, integration, security and IoT offerings.
"Coalition has such an incredible opportunity to help organizations become more resilient in the face of increasing cyber risks and to create an entirely new category of insurance for the digital economy," said Dylan Steele. "Chasing technology threats with even more technology can create a vicious cycle and I believe Coalition has a novel approach to managing risk and providing companies of all sizes with simple, actionable steps to protect themselves as they aim to get the best out of new technologies."
Joshua Motta, Coalition co-founder and CEO said, "Our vision of providing the first holistic solution to cyber risk is massive, and we need exceptional talent to achieve this. We've experienced rapid growth into new markets over the past year, and Dylan's demonstrated history of expanding organizations' global footprints is exactly what we need as we continue to build the cyber insurance company of the future. We are thrilled to announce this new addition to our team."
Coalition's recent growth includes a $175M Series D funding round in March, valuing the company at $1.8 billion. The company was also recently included in Forbes' 2021 Fintech 50, a list that recognizes the most innovative fintech companies, as well as Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best Workplaces. Coalition continues to aggressively hire and is currently recruiting for numerous roles across marketing, engineering, security, business development and more.
To learn more about Coalition, visit https://www.coalitioninc.com/.
About Coalition
Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.
Media Contact
Joel Richardson, Coalition, (512) 686-6405, coalition@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Coalition