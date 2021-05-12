SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalition has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition provides a complete cyber risk management platform encompassing not just insurance, but also threat intelligence and other cybersecurity tools to help its customers be resilient to cyber threats. The growing team of threat experts is centered around one goal: harnessing the power of technology with the safety of insurance to provide the first holistic solution to cyber risk.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"Our team has been geographically distributed since our founding, and building a collaborative and integrated culture has always been a key priority," said Joshua Motta, CEO of Coalition. "We believe every employee contributes to our culture, and what connects us is our collective passion for Coalition's mission. I couldn't be more proud of the team we have here at Coalition for maintaining such a strong culture amid the pandemic and shift to remote work."
The COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote work amplified the importance of culture-building efforts. Prior to the pandemic, Coalition held bi-annual offsites with the entire company to foster collaboration, brainstorming, team building, and bonding across teams. While they've been unable to host a company-wide offsite since 2019, they've adapted to find other ways to foster connection.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
For more information about working at Coalition, visit https://www.coalitioninc.com/careers.
For more information about the Inc. Best Workplaces, visit https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces.
About Coalition
Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across nine provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
