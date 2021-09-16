BRAMPTON, ON, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast Appliances has recently opened a new location in Brampton, Ontario, making it the company's third location in the province and 18th across the country. The new store is located in the Trinity Common Mall on Great Lakes Drive, a popular shopping destination with excellent customer access and a number of complimentary retail services.
"It's our plan to open more bricks and mortar locations in this densely populated province," says Gord Howie, President and CEO of Coast Appliances. "We are also concentrating our efforts on expanding our ecommerce services in the greater Toronto area, and solidifying our position as the country's largest national independent home appliance retailer."
The new store carries many of the popular appliance brands Coast Appliances is best known for, including KitchenAid, Samsung, Frigidaire, LG, Wolf, and SubZero.
The expansion comes at a time when the appliance industry is booming. COVID-19 has seen a large increase in the number of people working from home and eating in, and a rise in the number of home improvements and renovations. The appliance selection in stores remains large and diverse, but the pandemic is affecting supply chains. Howie cautions that if customers are seeking a specific model, it can mean a longer wait, an issue that is affecting most retailers.
"The difference with shopping at Coast is that when you come to a specialty store like ours, you don't have to deal with the traffic of many big box stores. There are fewer people, creating a safer environment to shop. Secondly, staff members are experts in this field with extensive product knowledge. We can give customers the assistance they need," says Howie.
With over 40 years in the appliance business, Coast Appliances is known for its selection, competitive pricing, and high level of expertise amongst its long-tenured sales associates. The company's e-commerce site with live chat capabilities also provides customer service and the opportunity to shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Coast Appliances Brampton is located at Trinity Common Mall - 70 Great Lakes Drive, Unit 145A, Brampton, Ontario.
