Coast & Co Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
ALAMEDA, Calif. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast & Co Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Coast & Co Real Estate, a firm that emphasizes its client service by building relationships and sharing its expertise, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Coast & Co Real Estate was founded by Ryan Dunn, who relies heavily on his local insights, tech background, and long-cultivated real estate experience to serve his clients. Dunn, who grew up in the real estate industry, closed out 2021 with nearly $22 million in transactions. He holds memberships with the National Association of Realtors®, California Association of Realtors®, and Bay East Association of Realtors®, Alameda chapter®. Coast & Co Real Estate serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
"At Coast & Co, we're grateful for the opportunity to guide people through one of the largest investments of their lives," Dunn said. "We commit ourselves wholeheartedly to every client and approach real estate challenges by keeping things simple and using our experience to solve problems."
Partnering with Side will ensure Coast & Co Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Coast & Co Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Coast & Co Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side provides me with the tools and guidance to be more efficient, better leverage my services, and grow my team," Dunn said. "Its world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support will, ultimately, allow everyone at Coast & Co to better serve our clients."
About Coast & Co Real Estate
At Coast & Co, the results are clear. The team simplifies the real estate process for its buyers, sellers, and investors with effective communication and utmost respect for their needs and goals. Its agents lead with their expertise in residential, multiunit, and commercial properties, and their hands-on approach has earned them a roster of satisfied clients and referrals. Headquartered in Alameda, the company's footprint is well-established throughout the Bay Area. To learn more, visit http://www.coastandcore.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side