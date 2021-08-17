SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coastal Premier Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Coastal Premier Properties, the Emerald Coast's premier real estate destination, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Coastal Premier Properties was founded by inborn leader Tim Collins. After mastering the art of closing a deal during a successful 24-year career in sales management, Collins brought his talents to the glorious Emerald Coast in 2013. It was here that he made a splash in the local real estate industry by growing long- and short-term portfolios for a property management company. Having always striven toward opening his own real estate firm, Collins founded Coastal Premier Properties in 2020 to address the region's influx of vacation homebuyers and relocators. In its first year alone, Coastal Premier Properties achieved more than $30 million in sales.
Partnering with Side will ensure Coastal Premier Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Coastal Premier Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Coastal Premier Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our partnership with Side establishes Coastal Premier Properties as the hub of the local real estate market — a one-stop shop that provides the optimal end-to-end experience our clients deserve," said Collins. "Through Side's transformative support and our wealth of leadership, expertise, and knowledge, we're confident this collaboration will solidify our reputation as the premier real estate destination throughout the Emerald Coast."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Coastal Premier Properties is Northwest Florida's foremost real estate firm. Serving clients who are searching for their perfect along the Emerald Coast's alluring coastline, the team delivers dreams with a relaxed yet expert approach worthy of the local lifestyle. With a strong network of partnerships and affiliations, Coastal Premier Properties manages a wide range of real estate needs. To learn more, visit http://www.cpp30a.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
