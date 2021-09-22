SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobalt, the Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) company that's modernizing the traditional pentesting model, today announced new professional services offerings that further its mission to strengthen customers' security programming beyond the completion of a pentest project.
"At Cobalt, we want to partner beyond the pentest," said Jacob Hansen, co-founder and CEO of Cobalt. "Organizations of every size and industry are seeking to improve their cybersecurity posture. Our goal is to be an ongoing resource for our customers and a true extension of their security team by helping them protect their broader IT ecosystems."
Cobalt now offers the following professional services in addition to its pentesting services:
- Pentest Program Management: From planning and scoping, to onboarding and remediation, customers are partnered with a seasoned security consultant who provides the strategic partnership needed to take customers' pentesting programming up a notch.
- Advisory Services: Never let a security question go unanswered due to a lack of time, talent, or resources. With Advisory Services, Cobalt's highly qualified team of advisors is on standby to answer customers' questions, no matter how strategic or technical, within 2 business days.
- Phishing Engagements: One of the most common causes of a breach is a successful phishing campaign. Cobalt's seasoned security consultants now work with customers to help them understand how their controls and users stack up to this attack method, determine what they need tested, and build custom protection programs.
"Cobalt's professional services offerings give our customers unprecedented access to and support from today's top security experts," said Dan Tyrrell, Head of Professional Services at Cobalt. "Now, security leaders can sleep better at night knowing personalized expert counsel is at their fingertips."
Today, Cobalt also launched the following services:
- IoT & Device Testing: With Cobalt's new IoT Device Testing offering, customers can ensure that physical access or proximity to their company's IoT devices doesn't leave them unnecessarily vulnerable.
- Static Code Review: Adding Code Review to a Cobalt pentest gives pentesters the necessary context they need to dig deeper and provide even coverage, resulting in a more comprehensive view of their application security.
- Red Teaming: Cobalt's experienced consultants work closely with customers to design the perfect attack plan and rules of engagement to meet their unique goals.
Organizations have already taken advantage of Cobalt's Professional Services offerings and have experienced dramatic, positive impacts on their cybersecurity program.
The launch of Cobalt's new professional services offerings follows a year of explosive growth and momentum for the PtaaS platform provider. Already in 2021, the company launched a public API and Partner Program, and made the critical hires of its Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. Most recently, Cobalt was named to the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000 and was awarded by Quartz as a Best Company for Remote Workers.
As demand for PtaaS surged across industries over the last year, Cobalt ended 2020 with 40 percent more customers and saw annual recurring revenue grow 75 percent while delivering more than 4,000 pentests, and identifying more than 12,500 vulnerabilities.
For more information about Cobalt's professional services offerings, please visit https://cobalt.io/blog/strengthen-your-security-posture-with-cobalts-professional-services.
About Cobalt:
Cobalt provides a Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform that is modernizing the traditional, static penetration testing model. With a globally distributed team, Cobalt is transforming pentesting by providing streamlined processes, developer integrations, and on-demand pentesters who have undergone rigorous vetting. With Cobalt, customers can build their pentest program in as little as five minutes and start a pentest within 24 hours.
