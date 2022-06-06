Momentum driven by new leadership, product innovation, growth of the pentester community
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobalt, the leading Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) company, today announced the milestones it achieved in the first half of 2022, including the addition of new CEO Chris Manton-Jones. Today's technology infrastructure and threat landscape are only growing more complex. It's more important than ever to have high-quality, fast pentesting for businesses to help protect against bad actors. This need drives Cobalt's mission to make PtaaS accessible to all.
"Cobalt unlocks greater pentest ROI through its technology platform and SaaS-enabled talent marketplace," said Chris Manton-Jones, CEO of Cobalt. "That powerful combination is what's helped us maintain our position as the #1 PtaaS company, and it's what's differentiated us to customers seeking solutions that are as innovative as they are."
Growth of the Business
In the first half of this year alone, Cobalt achieved incredible growth with key milestones, including:
- A 30% increase in the number of pentests so far this year compared to the same period last year.
- Introducing new pricing and packaging tiers to help PtaaS become accessible to all companies, regardless of size and budget. Customers benefiting from Cobalt's new tiered packaging include Gravity Payments, Homebase, and The Mom Project.
- Additionally, the Cobalt Partner program, which launched last year, has continued to grow extensively and currently hosts over 120 partners including Tugboat Logic, SideChannel, and Eden Data.
Product Innovation
The growth of the business would not be possible without the relentless focus on product innovation. A few of the new features that have been introduced to the Cobalt platform include:
- Bi-directional Capabilities for Public API: New write capabilities for the Cobalt API enable customers to create, modify, and delete assets, as well as update a finding state.
- One-page Pentest Attestation Report: This new one-page report meets customers' third-party attestation needs when working with external stakeholders. The report is viewable in-platform and can also be downloaded for easy external sharing.
- Self Sign-up for Cobalt Platform: Prospects can now sign up for free 10-day access to the Cobalt platform and explore firsthand how our PtaaS model is modernizing traditional pentesting.
The Cobalt Core
The Cobalt Core, our exclusive community of pentesters, is integral to the company's growth and success. This highly vetted group of pentesters sets Cobalt apart in the market and has reached incredible milestones this year, including:
- As of June 2022, the Cobalt Core boasts over 400 members.
- In addition to being accomplished pentesters, Core members are also sought after speakers and leaders within the pentesting space. They've spoken at Black Hat, DefCon, and Nullcon, amongst other security conferences. They also regularly lead trainings and write blogs on PentesterLabs, Medium, GitHub, and other platforms.
- A select few Core members will also be attending and speaking at Black Hat USA 2022 this August.
Thought Leadership and Industry Recognition
We started the year with the launch of The PtaaS Book, written by Caroline Wong, Cobalt's Chief Strategy Officer. The book showcases what PtaaS is about and why it's good for businesses of all sizes and its benefits. With hundreds of downloads within days of launching, the book has already influenced numerous customer deals.
On the backs of customer growth and product momentum, Cobalt has also been recognized by many leading third-party organizations for excellence and innovation. Recent awards and accomplishments include:
- Caroline Wong, CSO has been inducted into RSA Cybersecurity Hall of Fame, and will serve as a speaker at the RSA conference in San Francisco on June 6th. Her Hall of Fame status stems from her tremendous work within the Cybersecurity industry, as well as her book "Security Metrics: A Beginner's Guide".
- Cobalt was recently recognized at the annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, winning Silver for Fastest Growing Company and Gold for Best PtaaS.
- Cobalt also won Best Pentesting category in the Cyber Defence's Global Infosec Awards.
To drive market awareness around how pentesting can become a more effective layer of security defense, Cobalt also conducted its annual State of Pentesting Report which brought to light the astonishing impact of the current labor shortage. After surveying 600+ security and development professionals, Cobalt found that the labor shortage affected 94% of security professionals, and 7% of developers said they have been adequately staffed for the past six months. This report gained significant traction, leading to coverage from the likes of Forbes and Venturebeat.
About Cobalt
Cobalt's Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting. By combining a SaaS platform with an exclusive community of testers, we deliver the real-time insights you need to remediate risk quickly and innovate securely.
