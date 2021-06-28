PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – recognized as a contract lifecycle management software Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. - is pleased to announce its availability on the Unanet Connect Marketplace for seamless CLM system and ERP integration and to expand its offering of CobbleStone Contract Insight®. This partnership enhances CobbleStone Software's distribution of leading-edge contract management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software solutions to various clients while providing seamless integration with Unanet Connect's leading ERP software solution.
CobbleStone Software is a visionary, long-acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted for over 20 years by thousands upon thousands of organizations from a vast array of industries within the public and private sectors.
Organizations can now centralize their contract lifecycle management and ERP processes by integrating Unanet with CobbleStone's acclaimed contract software. An integrated CLM and ERP system helps users enjoy more streamlined processes, decreased risk, less wasted time, increased ROI, and greater opportunity realization - while amalgamating mission-critical processes.
Unanet states the following regarding their integration offerings:
"Managing people, projects, and financials effectively spans numerous apps, processes and teams. The lack of automation can slow down productivity and hinder collaboration. Modern processes need a modern ERP to connect all these moving parts. Unanet Connect eliminates those roadblocks by easily connecting Unanet to the apps and processes your business needs to thrive."
To learn more about Unanet's seamless integrations with best-in-class applications, such as CobbleStone Contract Insight, click here.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to announce our availability on the Unanet Connect Marketplace," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"Our ability to offer CobbleStone Software's award-winning services, including CobbleStone Contract Insight, via a seamless integration with Unanet's celebrated ERP system greatly expands our market reach to organizations in need of a cost-effective and trusted source-to-contract management software system that can seamlessly evolve with organizations' needs and easily integrate with a variety of mission-critical applications for process unification and increased ease-of-use."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a leader in contract management software whose flagship CLM solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – streamlines contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing process while offering seamless integration, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, full document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone Software - as a software provider - remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
