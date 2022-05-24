CobbleStone Software is pleased to announce its partnership with the Foundation for Policy and Governance to expand its offering of CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software is pleased to announce its partnership with the Foundation for Policy and Governance to expand its offering of CobbleStone Contract Insight.
CobbleStone Software – a recognized CLM software leader according to Forrester Research, Inc. – announces its partnership with the Foundation for Policy and Governance. – a leading management systems consulting service provider focused on process management and improvement, ISO certifications, workflow implementation, optimization and automation, and more. This partnership provides CobbleStone contract management software to customers looking to improve contract lifecycle management, contract workflows, and more.
CobbleStone Software is a leading contract management software provider whose flagship, enterprise, ISO-compliant contract management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight - can help Foundation for Policy and Governance's client base to enhance relevant processes, such as:
> contract lifecycle management process centralization.
> intelligent workflow automation.
> contract storage within a centralized and secure contract repository.
> robust searching and reporting.
> certification tracking.
> and more!
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to announce our services partnership with the Foundation for Policy and Governance to expand our offering of CobbleStone Contract Insight to those looking for leading CLM features for process centralization and improvement," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"The Foundation for Policy and Governance's clients can enjoy a system that provides what they are looking for and more, including contract workflow implementation, optimization and automation, comprehensive searching and reporting, certification tracking, vendor management, compliance management, and more on an AI-powered contract management software suite."
To learn more about the Foundation for Policy and Governance, click here.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software