PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a global leader in contract management software solutions and a longtime Microsoft partner, is pleased to announce the availability of its flagship source-to-contract management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®, – in the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace, an online store that provides services and applications and facilitates contacts between users and vendors.
Organizations that need to improve their contract software processes can now take advantage of CobbleStone Software's acclaimed contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing software platform via the trusted and productive AppSource cloud platform, with rapid deployment and management.
CobbleStone Software has been a trusted provider of contract lifecycle management software solutions since the mid-1990s. Since then, CobbleStone has continued to develop its contract management software system with integrations such as IntelliSign® electronic signature software and their celebrated artificial intelligence and machine learning engine, VISDOM AI®. CobbleStone seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Office thanks to their CobbleStone PC Helper Apps for MS Word and MS Outlook, as well as their support for online contract negotiations via an integration between MS Office 365 & CobbleStone Contract Insight.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to announce the availability of CobbleStone Contract Insight via the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"We believe that strengthening our partnership with Microsoft by offering our user-friendly, award-winning, scalable, and highly-configurable solutions for contract management, procurement, vendor management, sourcing, and more through their AppSource Marketplace can help bring the most robust and future-minded contract proccess to a vast community of contract, legal, paralegal and procurement professionals across the globe."
See CobbleStone Software's listing on the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace here. To learn more about CobbleStone Software's leading source-to-contract management software suite, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, visit their website.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a leader in enterprise contract management, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions that thousands of users have trusted for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
