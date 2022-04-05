CobbleStone Software, a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research Inc., - is thrilled to announce the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 17.11.0.
PRINCETON, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research Inc., - is thrilled to announce the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 17.11.0. This highly anticipated release introduces next-level contract lifecycle management features and enhancements for better contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes.
CobbleStone® is a widely acclaimed, trusted leader in AI-based contract management software. Their flagship contract management software platform - CobbleStone Contract Insight - has been chosen and trusted by many organizations in ranging industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and counting.
CobbleStone Contract Insight 17.11.0 can help organizations streamline, simplify, and automate contracting processes with robust, configurable, and user-friendly tools to meet and exceed KPIs.
New features and enhancements with CobbleStone Contract Insight 17.11.0 include:
> the ability to process multiple documents from a drag-and-drop queue within VISDOM® AI - CobbleStone's artificial intelligence engine with machine learning - for data extraction, field mapping, and more.
> a robust, native online document editing interface with optimized security and centralized collaboration.
> a signNow eSign connector for streamlined electronic signatures.
> maximized contract management software user permissions and security.
> the ability to easily create requests from purchase orders.
> optimal vendor oversight with advanced surveys and Q&As.
> & More!
"CobbleStone is excited to provide the latest innovations and enhancements to our award-winning, scalable, and low-friction contract management software suite with the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise 17.11.0," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.
"With this release, we further exemplify our industry leadership by empowering our loyal customer base with powerful functionalities to support their evolving contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing needs."
Experience CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise 17.11.0 today to reap the benefits of the powerful features and enhancements that CobbleStone has developed for launching contracting processes into the future.
If you are new to CobbleStone, book a free demo or acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that users around the globe have trusted for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, powerful text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider, is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software