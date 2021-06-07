PRINCETON, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester - is pleased to announce the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 17.9.0. This exciting new release brings forth new features, innovations, and enhancements to enrich contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes.
CobbleStone Contract Insight 17.9.0 can help organizations from various industries and sizes - in both the public and private sectors - by energizing their CLM processes with user-friendly, robust, and visionary tools to meet and exceed contract management KPIs and vendor management, procurement, and sourcing process goals.
New Features, Innovations, & Enhancements Available with CobbleStone Contract Insight 17.9.0:
> SEAMLESS, LOW-FRICTION ONLINE DOCUMENT EDITING: Users can quickly and conveniently create, import, and edit documents (in both .docx and PDF formats) within CobbleStone Contract Insight on a user-friendly, in-application online document editor. With a familiar document processing format, the ability to import clauses from an organization's pre-approved library, and automated numbered version tracking, users can enjoy streamlined, centralized, and low-friction document collaboration.
> OPTIMAL SECURITY OF VENDOR & COMPANY FILES & ATTACHMENTS: Users with access can experience maximized security of vendor and company files and attachments thanks to the ability to "lock" and "unlock" access to documents and other attachments on vendor, customer, company, and supplier records (in addition to the previously available security oversight functionality of contract records). Consequently, users with permissions can assign and unassign users and groups – increasing oversight, organization, and accountability.
> INTELLIGENT SEARCHING WITH USER-FRIENDLY "SEARCH ENGINE" FEATURE: Searching in CobbleStone Contract Insight is more simplified and user-friendly than ever before. CobbleStone's in-app Search Engine feature displays files, records, tables, and sub tables where a given search term can be found - displaying results in an orderly fashion. Users can quickly access search history and saved searches if needed. The most recent searches – along with the most recently saved - are previewed and linked for easy access.
> SUPERIOR EMPLOYEE USER PERMISSIONS OVERSIGHT: CobbleStone Contract Insight system administrators can maximize employee user permissions oversight virtually effortlessly with the ability to quickly and seamlessly view employee permissions for specific records and view all records that a particular employee can access.
> STREAMLINED, UNIFIED TASK MANAGEMENT & TASK OVERSIGHT: For enhanced task management, CobbleStone Contract Insight users can add one-off tasks when generating a new record from a file. The one-off tasks can be added manually or using links from paragraph extractions and Natural Language Processing (NLP) paragraph classifications powered by CobbleStone's proprietary contract intelligence engine - VISDOM AI®.
> EXPANDED, ENHANCED INTELLISIGN® ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE PROCESSES: CobbleStone Contract Insight users can enjoy IntelliSign electronic signature software processes like they never have before! Signatories can choose a "Reason" for signing - enriching eSignature collaboration and communication processes. Once entered, the reason for signing is conveniently and prominently displayed on the signature block of the document being signed. Moreover, IntelliSign allows for the configuration of both free form and placeholder signing options – diversifying expanding options for signatories regarding where and how they can sign - based on an organization's needs.
> SIMPLIFIED SESSION PERFORMANCE, REPORTING, AND PROFILING OVERSIGHT: CobbleStone Contract Insight system admins can conveniently monitor various performance metrics on an easy-to-understand administrative screen that provides the ability to quickly navigate through contract management system users' sessions for easy (yet robust and granular) system configurations.
> AND SO MANY MORE!
"CobbleStone is excited to introduce the latest visionary innovations and enhancements to our celebrated, award-winning, and trusted source-to-contract management software suite with the highly-anticipated release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise 17.9.0," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.
"We are pleased to continue maintaining our industry leadership by empowering our loyal client base with a user-friendly, seamlessly-integrated, low-friction, future-minded, and effortlessly scalable CLM software suite to support our clients' various and ever-changing contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing needs."
Implement CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise 17.9.0 today to reap the benefits of the powerful features and enhancements that CobbleStone has developed for successful contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes. Book a free demo of CobbleStone Software's flexible, web-enabled, AI-based contract lifecycle management software solution today.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions and has been trusted for over 20 years by thousands of users. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover - CobbleStone Software, as a software provider, remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
