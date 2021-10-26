PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader among contract life cycle software solutions by Forrester Research, Inc. – matched one dollar for every dollar its employees contributed to a celebrated non-profit animal adoption center. This charitable endeavor is one of many corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in which CobbleStone is involved.
Other CSR initiatives performed by CobbleStone include CobbleStone's sponsorship of EnviroOne for reducing poverty and sustainably improving human development and CobbleStone's commitment to environmental sustainability with a pledge to follow EPA Energy Star general guidance.
CobbleStone's fundraising for Lindenwold Animal adoption center is another testament to CobbleStone's adherence to its mission:
> to follow their Code of Ethics.
> to respect clients, co-workers, the environment, and themselves.
> to be successful by exemplifying sincerity, personal integrity, humility, courtesy, wisdom, and charity.
"We at CobbleStone Software accept and embrace corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, as charity, humility, and a global perspective are in our DNA," says Mark Nastasi, Founder and Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"In addition to providing best-in-class contract management software to professionals from a variety of industries, we understand the importance of striving to make the world a better place for all living creatures."
