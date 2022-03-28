CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is excited to introduce its signNow eSign Connector for streamlined electronic signature processes.
PRINCETON, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is excited to introduce its signNow eSign Connector for streamlined electronic signature processes. signNow by airSlate is a secure and compliant electronic signature solution that empowers individuals and businesses to send, approve, and eSign documents and forms and easily integrate eSignature into apps and systems, including CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone Contract Insight users leverage the signNow connector for electronic signature processing directly from their CobbleStone CLM system. With signNow, contract lifecycle management and electronic signature are now centralized. The CobbleStone and eSign connector can be easily configured. CobbleStone Contract Insight users can send documents due for signing to signNow using the user-friendly CobbleStone Document Toolbox within record pages for contracts, requests, purchase orders, eSourcing, vendors, and employees.
This connector offers an exciting opportunity for CobbleStone Contract Insight users and signNow eSign users alike to centralize their contract lifecycle management processes – from contract requests to contract signing and through to contract renewals!
"We are excited to introduce our CobbleStone signNow eSign connector to simplify, centralize, and automate the electronic signing processes of our valued clients," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This connector offers CobbleStone users and signNow users alike the opportunity to enjoy a powerful connection and centralization between their CLM and signing processes so that the comprehensive stages of the contract lifecycle can be even more amalgamated and unified for swifter and more efficient contract processes."*
*CobbleStone signNow Connector requires license and API key purchased from signNow.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that have been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
