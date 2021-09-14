PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader among contract lifecycle management software providers by Forrester Research, Inc. – is thrilled to announce that they have launched a regional data center in Canada. The launch of this Canadian regional data center serves as yet another advancement for the organization's offering of their acclaimed contract lifecycle management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone is a trusted leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, vendor management software, eProcurement software, and eSourcing software solutions. Thousands of organizations from various industries within the public and private sectors have trusted and selected CobbleStone Contract Insight for over 20 years.
The ability for CobbleStone Software clients to leverage a regional data center will help Canada-based users feel more secure and confident in their local data hosting environments and regulatory data compliance obligations. New eligible clients can leverage the Canadian data center upon request, while existing customers can contact CobbleStone to migrate seamlessly if preferred.
This new data center launch is one amongst myriad testaments to CobbleStone Software's prioritization of clients' data security. Other such testaments include their SOC 1 compliance, SOC 2 compliance, and Privacy Shield compliance attestations – as well as their offering of a secure data and contract document repository for relevant source-to-contract management processes.
"We at CobbleStone are thrilled about the launch of our regional data center in Canada," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"Our capacity to furnish CobbleStone users in Canada with optimal security and confidence in their local hosting environments serves as yet another testament to CobbleStone's steadfast dedication to clients' flexibility, security, and ease-of-use."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
