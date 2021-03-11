PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a trusted contract lifecycle management software solution, is honored to announce its recognition as a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in its report, titled "The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021." Forrester is a leading global research and advisory firm that delivers guidance regarding the existing and potential impacts of technology both for its clients and the general public.
The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 Objective:
"This report shows how each provider measures up and helps CIOs, general counsels, chief sales officers (CSOs), chief procurement officers (CPOs), and CFOs select the right one for their needs."
Forrester evaluated 11 contract lifecycle management providers for this Q1 2021 report and CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management software solution was named a Leader – the highest ranking of the four categories; Leader, Strong Performer, Contender, and Challenger. Furthermore, CobbleStone received the highest scores possible in 13 criteria, including:
- Contract Approval
- Contract Negotiation With External Parties
- Contract Process Analysis
- Existing & Third-Party Contract Support
- Scalability & Security
- Mobile Support
- Integration
- Updates To Terms & Conditions Library
- Vendor Support
- Buy-Side Contracts
- Partner Ecosystem
- Performance & Financial Position
- Commercial Model
CobbleStone also scored among the highest scores in contract optimization and among the second highest in contract creation and installed base.
CobbleStone's celebrated, AI-based contract management, vendor management, sourcing, and procurement software solution is trusted by thousands of leading organizations, both small and large, in the public and private sectors. CobbleStone provides valuable source-to-contract management software tools for a myriad of industries, including government, legal, supply chain, education, healthcare, pharma/bio, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, distribution, and many more.
CobbleStone Software's ongoing mission has been to provide contract management, procurement, legal, sales, and other professionals with the most user-friendly, robust, scalable, low-friction, easy-to-adopt, and cost-effective contract lifecycle management software solution on the market – effectively reducing contract lifecycle bottlenecks, saving organizations valuable time, and increasing organizational productivity, accountability, observance of compliance and regulations, and return on investment.
"CobbleStone Software is pleased to be acknowledged as a Leader in Forrester's report: 'The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021.' We at CobbleStone are adamant on constantly strengthening our established leadership in the contract lifecycle management software market. We steadily provide an ever-growing array of useful features and innovations for superior contract lifecycle governance to the various industry professionals in our CobbleStone community," said Bradford Jones, Director of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.
"From its foundation in the mid-1990s, CobbleStone Software's mission has been to offer a user-friendly and innovative product. From our DevOps team to our implementation division to customer service representatives and beyond, CobbleStone Software is devoted to serving clients in their contract management, vendor management, purchasing, procurement, and sourcing needs."
CobbleStone is dedicated to continuously educating clients and the general public about the most recent news and trends in contract management and procurement. Contract management and procurement professionals worldwide are encouraged to subscribe to and read CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog and subscribe to CobbleStone's YouTube Channel.
CobbleStone Software has been a pioneer in enterprise contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions offer contract management, vendor tracking, configurable email notifications, calendar alerts, contract workflow management, contract negotiations, robust security options, contract writing with templates and dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text searching and indexing, vendor/client rating and scoring, document version control, custom report designer, electronic signatures, digital signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
